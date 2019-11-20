Lawmakers listen to witnesses at past hearing
Live

Key witness testifies in Trump impeachment inquiry

Live Reporting

By Holly Honderich, Ritu Prasad and Max Matza

All times stated are UK

  1. Who's who in the room?

    There are quite a few faces in the hearing room. Here's who you need to know.

    First, the lawmakers...

    And their counsel...

    And, the key witness:

  2. Get caught up with all things impeachment

    It's a complicated story. We’ve made it a little easier to digest.

  3. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our live coverage of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

    Today, lawmakers will hear from US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland - a key witness who could shed light on how connected the president is to the Ukraine matter.

    Sondland has already testified once behind closed doors, and then revised that testimony after his memory was refreshed by other witnesses, he said.

    And the question at the heart of the inquiry - whether President Donald Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

    We’ll keep you updated on all the latest happenings on Capitol Hill here.

    Sunrise at the Capitol
    Copyright: Getty Images
