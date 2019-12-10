Nancy Pelosi

Trump faces articles of impeachment

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our live coverage of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

    Today, Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives will formally unveil two articles of impeachment, charging Trump with obstructing Congress and abuse of power.

    Democrats allege Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine's leader to investigate his domestic political gain, putting himself over his country.

    The White House has refused to participate in the House inquiry and has denied any wrongdoing, calling impeachment a political drama intended to hurt Trump in his 2020 re-election bid.

    The articles will be voted on in the full House of Representatives, and if passed, will move to the Senate for a trial.

