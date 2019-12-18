Only nine months ago Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi - one of the most powerful politicians in Washington - opposed impeachment, saying it was only worth doing if the process had some support from members of both political parties.
But now the House, which she oversees, is set to vote to impeach Trump strictly along party lines, without a single Republican expected to break ranks to oppose the president.
In March 2019, Pelosi told the Washington Post that she was “not for impeachment” because it would be “so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path”.
Her comments came before reports that Trump sought to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to open inquiries that would help him politically.
For Pelosi and other Democrats, the allegation that Trump endorsed - or even requested - foreign meddling in a US election - was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“The facts of the Ukraine situation just changed everything,” she told reporters in early December.
What's Trump been saying?
"Say a PRAYER!" The president tweeted this morning while praising conservative news programme Fox & Friends and Republican congressman Doug Collins, who was on the show to defend Trump.
On Tuesday, Trump sent a scathing letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, criticising the impeachment inquiry.
Students at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington DC have been taking a constitution law class, a few miles from the impeachment debate about to unfold in Congress.
So how much are they learning about this area of constitutional law?
Professor Susan Bloch took them through the key legal questions.
A bumpy ride for Democrat backing impeachment
Lauren Turner
BBC News in Michigan
Some Democratic politicians' constituents are angry.
Swing state congresswoman Elissa Slotkin knew she was in for a bumpy ride ahead of her appearance in front of hundreds of Michigan constituents on Monday morning.
The Democrat, who last year was elected to represent a district that voted for Trump, had announced just hours earlier that she was coming out in favour of impeachment.
She'd gone home to her farm in Holly at the weekend and sat at her desk with coffee and papers to weigh up the evidence in front of her. It was clear, the former CIA analyst decided, that the president's actions had crossed the threshold and that she was going to vote for the two articles of impeachment.
Now she had to stand up in front of 400 local residents to explain why.
Trump is accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.
In July, he urged Ukraine to investigate one of the Democratic frontrunners in next year's presidential election. This matters because it is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.
But there is a fierce debate about whether Trump broke the law or committed an impeachable offence - he himself says he has done nothing wrong.
Following weeks of hearings, the Democratic-led House of Representatives brought articles of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of abuse of power as well as obstructing Congress during the course of their inquiry.
US polls continue to find stark divides in the American public’s view of impeachment.
Polls released this week find that most Americans have not changed their minds since early October - remarkable given all that has happened since then.
Despite days of testimony from US officials who told lawmakers of the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for domestic political purposes, Americans are still almost exactly evenly split on whether to remove Trump from office.
According to a Fox News poll, 50% of Americans say Trump should be kicked out. An ABC/Washington Post poll found that 49% of Americans want him removed.
Both polls show that Republican support for Trump is rising.
The ABC/Wapo poll finds that 85% of Democrats say Trump should be impeached and removed, while 86% of Republicans say he should not be.
Seven out of 10 Americans believe Trump should allow his top aides to testify in the Senate trial.
One rare point of agreement? Six in 10 voters - from across the political spectrum - say they expect Trump to receive a fair trial in the Senate.
Welcome to our live coverage of the impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. It’s a historic day - the third-ever time this has happened in US history - as the House of Representatives, the lower-chamber of Congress, prepares to decide whether to formally accuse the president of two crimes and set the stage for a trial in the Senate.
The accusations levelled at the president? Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
We’ll keep you updated on all the latest happenings on Capitol Hill here.
Scenes from impeachments past
Only two US presidents have been impeached before - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon was also investigated by Congress, but resigned before his almost certain impeachment.
How will the day unfold?
History possibly awaits. So how will the day play out?
Lawmakers will begin the day at 9am local (14:00 BST) with an hour of debate on the rules of impeachment.
Once that's decided, the House will move directly to six hours of debate, equally divided by party. If Republicans try to delay, this part could last up to eight hours.
Once debate is finished, lawmakers will vote on the articles separately. Abuse of power first, obstruction of Congress second.
If one or both of these pass, the House will appoint impeachment managers who will make the House's case in the upcoming Senate trial.
Here's how a Senate trial would work.
Wait, what's impeachment?
Impeachment is the first part - the charges - of a two-stage political process by which Congress can remove a president from office.
If the House of Representatives votes to pass articles of impeachment, the Senate is forced to hold a trial.
A Senate vote requires a two-thirds majority to convict - unlikely in this case, given that Trump's party controls the chamber.
Only two US presidents in history - Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson - have been impeached but neither was convicted and removed.
President Nixon resigned before he could have been impeached.
