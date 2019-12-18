Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Only nine months ago Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi - one of the most powerful politicians in Washington - opposed impeachment, saying it was only worth doing if the process had some support from members of both political parties.

But now the House, which she oversees, is set to vote to impeach Trump strictly along party lines, without a single Republican expected to break ranks to oppose the president.

In March 2019, Pelosi told the Washington Post that she was “not for impeachment” because it would be “so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path”.

Her comments came before reports that Trump sought to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to open inquiries that would help him politically.

For Pelosi and other Democrats, the allegation that Trump endorsed - or even requested - foreign meddling in a US election - was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“The facts of the Ukraine situation just changed everything,” she told reporters in early December.