Live
Opening arguments in impeachment trial
What to expect in the trial;Your questions answered; The story explained; Who's who in impeachment story?
Live Reporting
By Holly Honderich, Ritu Prasad and Max Matza
All times stated are UK
How did we get here?
A recap: President Trump is accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.
In July, he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden, one of the front-runners to take him on in next year's presidential election. It is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.
Trump was impeached on 18 December on allegations he abused his power and obstructed Congress by withholding documents and witnesses.
The 100-seat Senate is controlled by 53 Republicans, making it highly unlikely that Trump will be voted out of office.
Chief Justice Roberts resumes day job after long night
Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court John Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial, in accordance with rules laid out in the US constitution.
But that doesn't mean he gets to skip his normal court duties.
After staying up late to oversee the trial until 2am local time, he was back on the bench at 10am this morning to oversee a Supreme Court case on funding for religious schools.
According to US media, he appeared un-fatigued this morning, and asked questions of both sides' lawyers.
Welcome to our live coverage
It’s a rare day in US history - only the third time an impeachment trial has ever been held.
Yesterday, the Republican-controlled Senate debated the trial's rules but today the arguments begin in earnest.
Democratic impeachment managers from the House of Representatives begin three days of opening statements.
Mr Trump is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which he denies.
We’ll keep you updated on all the latest happenings on Capitol Hill.