A recap: President Trump is accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.

In July, he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden, one of the front-runners to take him on in next year's presidential election. It is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.

Trump was impeached on 18 December on allegations he abused his power and obstructed Congress by withholding documents and witnesses.

The 100-seat Senate is controlled by 53 Republicans, making it highly unlikely that Trump will be voted out of office.

