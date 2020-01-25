Trump's team mounts impeachment defence

Senate Television via Getty Images Copyright: Senate Television via Getty Images

White House Counsel and veteran attorney Pat Cipollone begins his defence of President Trump, speaking at a measured pace.

"The president did absolutely nothing wrong," he says.

Democrats are "asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election... they're asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot in the election that's occurring in approximately nine months," he says, echoing a line heard from many Republicans.

Think of the "the consequences for our country" wrought by impeachment, he said.

Democrats are "asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done," Cipollone says. "And they're asking you to do it with no evidence."

Although two US presidents were impeached before Mr Trump, he would be the first to be removed from office.