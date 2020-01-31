Trump impeachment trial nears climax

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has tweeted her full statement on why she's voting "no" to witnesses.
"I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the [Bill] Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more," she says.
"The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.
"Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything."
The debate over witnesses grew more intense this week amid reports that former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming book included a claim that Trump linked freezing military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a political favour.
If true, it's significant because Republicans have been arguing that no first-hand witnesses have connected the president to the alleged scheme to withhold aid for political benefit.
On Friday, the New York Times published more details from an unpublished manuscript of Bolton's book. Bolton reportedly writes that Trump directed him to help with the pressure campaign to get dirt on Democratic rivals from Ukraine.
The president reportedly told Bolton to call Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky to ensure a meeting took place between Zelensky and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
But in the last few minutes Trump denied these allegations after the article was published, saying he never instructed Bolton to arrange that meeting.
"That meeting never happened," Trump said.
Need a refresher?
It's a complicated story but you can pick which parts of the tale you want to know more about.
Currently, the Democratic impeachment managers are making their final case for witnesses before the Senate will vote on the matter.
Democrats have been arguing that the trial cannot be fair if witnesses are not called.
They say there is precedent that allows for the upper chamber, the Senate, to examine new documents and witnesses that the House of Representatives was unable to access.
We expect the debate to last four hours.
BreakingFour Republicans for witnesses seems unlikely
Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them in favour of witnesses - an outcome that seemed possible earlier this week, but now appears unlikely.
There are four moderate Republicans who've been closely watched for their decision on witnesses:
Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
Lamar Alexander of Tennessee
Susan Collins of Maine
Mitt Romney of Utah
Romney and Collins have said they'd be in favour of new documents and witnesses, but late on Thursday, Alexander said while he thinks the president's actions were inappropraite, they were not impeachable and he would vote no.
On Friday, as the trial kicked off, Murkowski also announced she'll vote no, saying: "I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything."
Impeachment: The basics
Impeachment is the first part - the charges - of a two-stage political process by which Congress can remove a president from office.
When the House of Representatives votes to pass articles of impeachment, the Senate must then hold a trial.
A Senate vote requires a two-thirds majority to convict - unlikely in this case, given that Trump's party controls the chamber.
Only two US presidents in history - Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson - have been impeached but neither was convicted and removed.
President Nixon resigned before he could have been impeached.
Welcome to our live coverage
The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump - the third-ever such trial in history - has moved from written questions into a debate over whether new witnesses will be allowed.
Democrats have been calling for witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify in light of new reports - but they need four Republicans to join them to win, as Republicans have a majority in the Senate.
Stay tuned for our live coverage as this next phase of the trial unfolds.
