Trump impeachment trial nears climax

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has tweeted her full statement on why she's voting "no" to witnesses.

"I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the [Bill] Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more," she says.

"The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.

"Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything."