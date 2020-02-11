Eight days since the chaotic, glitch-ridden, fraught Iowa caucuses, it's the turn of voters in New Hampshire to pick which Democrat they think should run against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

We're still months away from knowing for definite who that will be. But in Iowa, left-wing firebrand Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, got their noses just in front.

Both could do well again in New Hampshire, a small north-eastern state of 1.3m people. But others such as Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden will be hoping to do better than last week.

Stick with us over the next few hours - we'll be bringing you all the latest from our teams in New Hampshire and here in Washington DC.