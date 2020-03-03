Super Tuesday
By Helier Cheung and Holly Honderich

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to the biggest day of the 2020 election so far

    Voter on Super Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Welcome to our live coverage of Super Tuesday: the biggest day yet of the 2020 election.

    More than a year after the first Democratic candidates joined the race to take on Donald Trump, we've now reached the campaign’s most critical point so far.

    Fourteen states will vote on which Democrat they want to run in November's election. Bernie Sanders is in the lead after the early contests.

    In just a few hours, we may have a much clearer picture of who the nominee will be.

