The Philippines - a country of more than 100 million people - has only reported six infections but the country has now had its first case of local transmission.

This has raised fears that the disease could spread quickly through communities and prompted the health secretary to recommend that a state of public health emergency be declared.

President Rodrigo Duterte reportedly approved this on Saturday. The government has warned that communities could be locked down if cases increase rapidly.

Although the Philippines has had few confirmed cases, it's worth remembering that the first confirmed fatality outside China was there - involving a man who had travelled from Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

And like everywhere in Asia, people have been concerned about the virus for several weeks. In February, we reported on a mass wedding ceremony where face masks and temperature checks were a key part of proceedings.