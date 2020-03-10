Six US states pick Democrat to take on Trump

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Let's profile a few of the states voting, starting with Missouri.

In 2016, Missouri had the distinction of being one of the closest contests. Bernie Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton by just about 1,500 votes.

The state’s electorate tends to be a bit older, with significant shares of black voters (around 21%) and white women (40%).

Both Sanders and Biden seem to think it could be a close race once again. Of the states voting today, Missouri has seen the second-most advertising dollars spent.

As of Thursday, Sanders had spent $524,000 and Biden had spent $484,000.