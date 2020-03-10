Six US states pick Democrat to take on Trump

Let's profile a few of the states voting, starting with Missouri.
In 2016, Missouri had the distinction of being one of the closest contests. Bernie Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton by just about 1,500 votes.
The state’s electorate tends to be a bit older, with significant shares of black voters (around 21%) and white women (40%).
Both Sanders and Biden seem to think it could be a close race once again. Of the states voting today, Missouri has seen the second-most advertising dollars spent.
As of Thursday, Sanders had spent $524,000 and Biden had spent $484,000.
What's happened so far?
A contest that once boasted two dozen candidates - white and non-white, men and women, youthful politicians and elder statesmen - has been winnowed down to a two-horse race after 20 primary contests.
The early running in the first three states was made by ex-mayor Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, with Joe Biden trailing further back in the pack.
But the first week of March brought a dramatic shift. With sweeping victories in 10 states on Super Tuesday, Biden has now collected the largest number of delegates - representatives who cast the ballots for the official party nomination - going into tonight’s primaries.
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is the only other candidate remaining, but she has just two delegates.
What do the polls say?
It’s looking good for Joe - if you believe the polls.
The former vice-president has a double digit lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, according to the latest national poll by CNN.
A solid 52% of Democratic-leaning registered voters say they want Biden, while 36% say they’d rather Sanders win.
And according to forecasting site FiveThirtyEight, Sanders’ chances of a comeback are slim.
Biden’s surge on Super Tuesday (note the pink line spike on the chart) has made him the 95% sure favourite to win the Democratic nomination.
But this race has been full of surprises so...
BreakingBiden and Sanders cancel rallies
Well, as the coronavirus infections pick up pace around the country, caution is the word of the day. Some countries have banned large gatherings, others have cancelled events altogether.
Here in the US, this is not policy yet, but both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have called off tonight's schedulled rallies in Cleveland, Ohio.
Senator Sanders expressed "his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had
planned to attend" - and former Vice-President Biden thanked those who had planned to be at the rally, hinting this could be the case with future rallies, too.
"We will continue to consult
with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements
about future events in the coming days," he said.
What is a primary, anyway?
A primary is an election held across a state to pick a party's nominee to run for office (in this case, the presidency). Voters pick their candidate in a secret ballot.
There are a few types. An "open" primary is open to all registered voters in that state, and they can vote for any candidate. A Republican voter can vote in the state's Democratic primary, and vice-versa.
In a "closed" primary, only registered voters affiliated with each party in that state can vote.
The more votes a candidate gets in a primary, the more "delegates" they are awarded, and all candidates will be hoping to win an unbeatable majority of delegates.
Mini Tuesday kicks off
Welcome to our live coverage of ‘Mini Tuesday’, where we will share results and analysis from the latest states to cast primary votes on this 10 March, 2020.
The contest has effectively come down to a race between two septuagenarians pitching two disparate paths for the party this election year.
Bernie Sanders, an unabashed left-winger promising a political “revolution” held the early lead. But his front-runner status was shattered after centrist Joe Biden mounted a stunning political comeback on Super Tuesday.
Will the momentum behind Biden, 77, continue to push him past Sanders, 78, in votes tonight? Six states - Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Washington and North Dakota - will have their say.
Live Reporting
By Tom Geoghegan, Paulin Kola and Holly Honderich
All times stated are UK
