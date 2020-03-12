The president of the United States has been asked repeatedly over the past couple of days on whether he has been tested for the coronavirus after attending an event where at least one participant tested positive. A number of Republican officials are self-isolating after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland last month. One flew aboard Air Force One on Monday.
BreakingCancelling Tokyo Olympics 'unthinkable' - Governor
Kyodo News in Japan is reporting the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying: "The classification of the coronavirus as a pandemic will have an impact on discussions about the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but for now cancellation is unthinkable."
A staff member in US Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell's office has tested positive for the virus, according to news site Politico.
Cantwell, who represents the US state of Washington, will close her office for the week and her staff will work remotely.
BreakingAsian markets plunge
Tokyo's Nikkei index down more than 5%
How worried is the US?
There are 1,135 confirmed cases in the US, 101 in Canada.
Thirty-eight people have died in the US due to the virus and one person has died in Canada.
Officials say risk remains low for the general US public, but this could change.
The governor of Washington has banned large gatherings in several counties across the state as part of a sweeping effort to contain the spread. The north-western state is the focal point of the outbreak in the US, accounting for 24 of the deaths across the country.
Several states, including Washington, have declared emergencies to deal with the outbreak.
Airlines will be hit hard by President Trump’s 30-day travel
ban between Europe and the US. The aviation industry is already struggling with a
massive downturn in passenger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.
In Asian markets, Australian airline Qantas saw its share price fall 11% following the announcement, while Singapore Airlines' share price was down 4%.
The airline industry is already predicted to take an economic hit of up to $113bn this year as thousands of flights are cancelled.
India imposes strict restrictions on arrivals
India is suspending all tourist visas until 15 April in an attempt to control the coronavirus outbreak. The move comes into effect on Friday.
All "existing visas - except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment, project visas - stand suspended till 15 April 2020," said the Indian Ministry of Health in a tweet.
All incoming travellers - including Indians - from China, Italy, Iran, Korea, France, Spain and Germany will be quarantined for 14 days.
To sum up: from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, President Trump announced a number of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to the US.
All travel from Europe to the US
suspended for the next 30 days – beginning on Friday at midnight.
The United
Kingdom is exempted
Restrictions
will not apply to “the tremendous amount
of trade and cargo”
The US is cutting red tape to make anti-viral therapies available in record time
Financial relief "to ensure that working Americans impacted by the
virus can stay home without fear or financial hardship"
Economic loans for affected states and territories
This will provide more than $200bn of additional liquidity to the economy
Congress urged to provide
Americans with immediate payroll tax relief
Kuwait to suspend all flights
Kuwait will be suspending all commercial incoming and outgoing commercial flights
from Friday "until further notice", due to coronavirus concerns.
The state news agency KUNA said this did not include cargo flights.
BreakingCases in China's Hubei reach new low
China on Thursday reported eight new coronavirus cases in the province of Hubei where the virus first emerged.
This is the first time Hubei's daily tally has been in the single digits.
Outside of Hubei, China had seven new cases - six of which were imported from abroad.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 80,793.
BreakingNBA suspends season
The US National Basketball Association (NBA) says it will suspend the season until a further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The NBA has not announced who the affected player is, but Reuters suggests it is Rudy Gobert.
The league said it would use this "hiatus to determine next steps moving foward".
Which are the European countries affected?
Following President Trump's announcement, Homeland Security Acting
Secretary Chad F. Wolf’s issued a statement with details of which countries were affected:
"Today President Donald J. Trump
signed a Presidential Proclamation, which suspends the entry of most foreign
nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the
14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States. These countries,
known as the Schengen Area, include:
Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland."
BreakingUS actor Tom Hanks tests positive for virus
US actor Tom Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus.
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Slight fevers too," he said on Twitter. "We will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."
The couple are in Australia, where Hanks is working on a film.
Can US do what Italy has?
As the coronavirus sweeps across the US, American officials have warned that mandatory prevention measures may be necessary to stop its spread. But is the US willing to go as far as Italy - another democracy - or even authoritarian China?
Italy has banned mass gatherings and barred citizens from travelling outside of their home region.
China has forced more than 50 million citizens to self-isolate and even threatened severe penalties, including death, for quarantine breakers.
So what measures is the US willing to take, and could coronavirus besiege an American city?
The US president said his travel ban did not include Americans who had undergone appropriate screenings - or "the tremendous amount of trade and cargo".
And crucially for its ally, the UK, the restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom.
Trump: Strong action is needed
"I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to
protect the health and well-being of all Americans," said Mr Trump.
"To keep new cases from entering our
shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for
the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These
restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground."
Trump: EU had failed to control virus spread
"The European Union failed to take the same
precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result a
large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from
Europe," Mr Trumps said, before making his announcement.
US issues travel ban to Europe
Welcome to the BBC's coverage of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
On the day that the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House to announce he was suspending travel from European countries - except the UK - for 30 days.
The ban comes into force on Friday.
The announcement comes in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 into the US, where there are now 1,135 confirmed cases and 38 deaths.
