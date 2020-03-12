There are 1,135 confirmed cases in the US, 101 in Canada.

Thirty-eight people have died in the US due to the virus and one person has died in Canada. Officials say risk remains low for the general US public, but this could change. The governor of Washington has banned large gatherings in several counties across the state as part of a sweeping effort to contain the spread. The north-western state is the focal point of the outbreak in the US, accounting for 24 of the deaths across the country. Several states, including Washington, have declared emergencies to deal with the outbreak.

So how prepared - and worried - is the US?