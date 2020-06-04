US AG Barr: Federal government has made 51 arrests during protests
US Attorney General William Barr has said that federal agencies have arrested 51 people so far for violence and rioting.
In a press conference addressing the recent unrest, Barr admitted that there is an "undeniable" sense that many black Americans do not have confidence in the US criminal justice system.
He also acknowledged that, while the majority of protests had been peaceful, some protests have become violent.
He blamed "extremist agitators" like Antifa, who he said were "hijacking" demonstrations.
Barr also said there was evidence of foreign actors were “playing all sides to exacerbate the violence”.
Duchess of Sussex: 'George Floyd's life mattered'
The Duchess of Sussex has issued a personal message about the impact of George Floyd's death in the United States, saying his life "mattered".
Addressing students graduating from her former school in Los Angeles, California, Meghan called on young people and students at the school to come together to rebuild society.
Officers filmed using knees on people's necks during arrests
Since protests began last week, several videos have emerged
showing police officers placing their knees on people’s necks during arrests.
The practice has been widely condemned as the cause of George Floyd’s death.
A Seattle police officer was filmed with his knee on a man’s
neck during protests in the city on Saturday. After calls from nearby demonstrators, the
officer’s colleague moved his knee while they were detaining the man.
The following day, an officer in Chicago placed his knee on a woman's neck as she was pulled from out of her car.
Footage of a similar incident in Sarasota, Florida - dated from 18 March - has also been made public in recent days. Local police have since launched an investigation and the offending officer has been placed on administrative leave.
The man whose death sparked US unrest
A memorial service will be held at 1300 local time in Minneapolis today for the man whose death has set off more than a week of unrest in the US.
But who was the man?
Before the image of George Floyd lying under the knee of a policeman set off shock, anger and protests across the US, the arch of his life crossed crests and troughs.
There were highs, as when he, as a teenager in Houston, played American football for the 1992 Texas state champion runners-up Yates High School Lions.
There were lows, as when he was arrested for robbery in 2007 and served five years in prison.
But mostly, it would seem that Floyd, who was 46 when he died in Minneapolis on 25 May, 2020, was simply trying to live life as any other American, in search of betterment in the face of both personal and societal challenges.
Live Reporting
Edited by Boer Deng and Jessica Murphy
All times stated are UK
US AG Barr: Federal government has made 51 arrests during protests
US Attorney General William Barr has said that federal agencies have arrested 51 people so far for violence and rioting.
In a press conference addressing the recent unrest, Barr admitted that there is an "undeniable" sense that many black Americans do not have confidence in the US criminal justice system.
He also acknowledged that, while the majority of protests had been peaceful, some protests have become violent.
He blamed "extremist agitators" like Antifa, who he said were "hijacking" demonstrations.
Barr also said there was evidence of foreign actors were “playing all sides to exacerbate the violence”.
Duchess of Sussex: 'George Floyd's life mattered'
The Duchess of Sussex has issued a personal message about the impact of George Floyd's death in the United States, saying his life "mattered".
Addressing students graduating from her former school in Los Angeles, California, Meghan called on young people and students at the school to come together to rebuild society.
Officers filmed using knees on people's necks during arrests
Since protests began last week, several videos have emerged showing police officers placing their knees on people’s necks during arrests. The practice has been widely condemned as the cause of George Floyd’s death.
A Seattle police officer was filmed with his knee on a man’s neck during protests in the city on Saturday. After calls from nearby demonstrators, the officer’s colleague moved his knee while they were detaining the man.
The following day, an officer in Chicago placed his knee on a woman's neck as she was pulled from out of her car.
Footage of a similar incident in Sarasota, Florida - dated from 18 March - has also been made public in recent days. Local police have since launched an investigation and the offending officer has been placed on administrative leave.
The man whose death sparked US unrest
A memorial service will be held at 1300 local time in Minneapolis today for the man whose death has set off more than a week of unrest in the US.
But who was the man?
Before the image of George Floyd lying under the knee of a policeman set off shock, anger and protests across the US, the arch of his life crossed crests and troughs.
There were highs, as when he, as a teenager in Houston, played American football for the 1992 Texas state champion runners-up Yates High School Lions.
There were lows, as when he was arrested for robbery in 2007 and served five years in prison.
But mostly, it would seem that Floyd, who was 46 when he died in Minneapolis on 25 May, 2020, was simply trying to live life as any other American, in search of betterment in the face of both personal and societal challenges.
Read more about George Floyd here.
Welcome back to our live coverage
We are resuming our live coverage of the US protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A memorial service for Floyd is being held in Minneapolis today.
Three sacked police officers who were charged yesterday with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s murder are expected to make their first court appearance today as well.
Here's a round-up of the main developments from Wednesday: