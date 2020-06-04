A group of people gather at a memorial for George Floyd on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis

Minneapolis set for George Floyd memorial

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Boer Deng and Jessica Murphy

All times stated are UK

  1. US AG Barr: Federal government has made 51 arrests during protests

    US Attorney General William Barr has said that federal agencies have arrested 51 people so far for violence and rioting.

    In a press conference addressing the recent unrest, Barr admitted that there is an "undeniable" sense that many black Americans do not have confidence in the US criminal justice system.

    He also acknowledged that, while the majority of protests had been peaceful, some protests have become violent.

    He blamed "extremist agitators" like Antifa, who he said were "hijacking" demonstrations.

    Barr also said there was evidence of foreign actors were “playing all sides to exacerbate the violence”.

  2. Duchess of Sussex: 'George Floyd's life mattered'

    The Duchess of Sussex has issued a personal message about the impact of George Floyd's death in the United States, saying his life "mattered".

    Addressing students graduating from her former school in Los Angeles, California, Meghan called on young people and students at the school to come together to rebuild society.

    Video content

    Video caption: Meghan's personal message for US school graduates

  3. Officers filmed using knees on people's necks during arrests

    Since protests began last week, several videos have emerged showing police officers placing their knees on people’s necks during arrests. The practice has been widely condemned as the cause of George Floyd’s death.

    A Seattle police officer was filmed with his knee on a man’s neck during protests in the city on Saturday. After calls from nearby demonstrators, the officer’s colleague moved his knee while they were detaining the man.

    View more on twitter

    The following day, an officer in Chicago placed his knee on a woman's neck as she was pulled from out of her car.

    Footage of a similar incident in Sarasota, Florida - dated from 18 March - has also been made public in recent days. Local police have since launched an investigation and the offending officer has been placed on administrative leave.

  4. The man whose death sparked US unrest

    A memorial service will be held at 1300 local time in Minneapolis today for the man whose death has set off more than a week of unrest in the US.

    But who was the man?

    Before the image of George Floyd lying under the knee of a policeman set off shock, anger and protests across the US, the arch of his life crossed crests and troughs.

    There were highs, as when he, as a teenager in Houston, played American football for the 1992 Texas state champion runners-up Yates High School Lions.

    There were lows, as when he was arrested for robbery in 2007 and served five years in prison.

    But mostly, it would seem that Floyd, who was 46 when he died in Minneapolis on 25 May, 2020, was simply trying to live life as any other American, in search of betterment in the face of both personal and societal challenges.

    Read more about George Floyd here.

    George Floyd's casket lies amid flowers and below a mural of his image as Minneapolis prepares to hold a memorial
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: A memorial service for George Floyd is being held in Minneapolis today

  5. Welcome back to our live coverage

    We are resuming our live coverage of the US protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    A memorial service for Floyd is being held in Minneapolis today.

    Three sacked police officers who were charged yesterday with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s murder are expected to make their first court appearance today as well.

    Here's a round-up of the main developments from Wednesday:

    • Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, who has already been booked into jail and is awaiting trial, has seen the charges against him upgraded to second-degree murder; the other three officers are also in custody
    • Many US cities and states were under curfew again, which officials say help law enforcement separate looters and criminals from peaceful protesters
    • Peaceful protests are continuing throughout the country, and officials say the number of arrests have largely declined
    • US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he disagrees with President Donald Trump's suggestion that he could invoke an early 19th Century law to send the military into states and cities
    • But after a meeting at the White House, Esper abruptly reversed plans to withdraw some of the active-duty army soldiers who have been deployed to Washington DC
    • Meanwhile, Trump's ex-defence chief, retired-general Jim Mattis, has penned an op-ed calling his old boss a threat to democracy who makes no effort to unify the country
Back to top