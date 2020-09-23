US reacts to Breonna Taylor charges

It was a 'hard meeting' with the family, says attorney general
Mr Cameron's final question of the day is about meeting with Ms Taylor's family to inform them about the decision today.
"It was a hard meeting and I won't go any further, I won't elaborate but it was a difficult meeting."
He says that it's impossible to know what challenges you will face when you take office.
"And today was one of those challenges to have to sit in that room and provide the information to Ms Palmer and to other members of the Taylor family. It's been a difficult day."
He calls for people to respect the community, be good neighbours, and responsibly practice their right to free speech today.
That concludes his news briefing.
We won't get any grand jury details yet
Mr Cameron has answered many of the questions regarding the grand jury's decision and what they heard by saying: "Testimony was heard by the grand jury of all sorts of witnesses, and folks, again, all relevant info was provided to the grand jury."
He says because the prosecution is ongoing, the office won't release any files or other details about what the grand jury received.
Who is Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron?
Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General who is speaking live from the state capitol in Frankfort, is the first black man in the state's history to hold the role.
The 34-year-old Republican prosecutor is seen as a rising star in the party, and spoke at President Donald Trump's nominating convention last month.
Speaking at the Republican convention about racial justice protesters, he said: "Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognise those who work in good faith towards peace, justice and equality."
During his remarks in Frankfort, he warned protesters to remain peaceful in light of today's announcement or risk arrest and prosecution.
'Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow'
Mr Cameron says he understands the pain that Ms Taylor's death has caused.
"I understand that as an Attorney General who is responsible for all 120 counties... I understand that as a black man. How painful this is."
Mr Cameron says this is why it was "incredibly important" to his team to "uncover every fact".
He says that the criticism and scrutiny on his office was "misplaced".
"There was not a day that people in this office didn't go to sleep without thinking about this case.
"Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief and that is true here."
Mr Cameron, pausing a moment as he speaks, also says that if something like this were to happen to him, his mother "would find it very hard".
"I've seen that pain on Ms Palmer's face," he says, referencing Ms Taylor's mother. "I've seen that pain in the community."
What happened to Ms Taylor?
As the attorney general continues to field reporter questions, let's take a step back and look at what happened that night in March.
Ms Taylor was at home in Louisville on 13 March when police officers entered her apartment shortly after midnight, her family says.
Narcotics officers raided her home and used a battering ram to take her front door off its hinges. No drugs were found on her property and Ms Taylor had no criminal record.
At the time, Ms Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, according to her family.
Hearing the commotion, Mr Walker believed people were trying to break into the apartment and he later told police he fired one shot of his pistol.
Officials say Mr Walker's bullet struck a police officer, Jonathan Mattingly, in the leg - an injury for which he later required surgery.
Mr Mattingly and two other officers, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, returned fire and shot more than 20 rounds.
Mr Walker wasn't wounded but Ms Taylor was hit multiple times and died in the hallway of her apartment.
'Grand jury had every piece of detail needed'
Mr Cameron is asked: why wasn't this a manslaughter charge, given the fact that Ms Taylor died?
He says: "It's important to step back and recognise that what we did was uncover all the information and facts, and then provided that information to the grand jury.
"The grand jury had every piece of detail needed to make their assessment and judgment and ultimately their conclusion was that the decision needed to be made to indict Mr Hankinson."
What does Ms Taylor's family want?
Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said earlier this month that she wanted all three officers arrested and charged with murder.
Her lawyers asked for manslaughter charges at least, which come in cases where a person's death comes as a result of a perpetrator's violent actions but is not intentional.
Ms Palmer's comments came last week, when she won a $12m settlement from the city that included a raft of police reforms, including an end to no-knock warrants.
Officers announced themselves, says attorney general
Mr Cameron says that the officers had not actually served a "no-knock" warrant.
The Attorney General adds that the officers' statements that they had announced themselves "are corroborated by an independent witness".
"In other words, the warrant was not served as a no-knock warrant."
According to an arrest report, the narcotics officers had been granted a no-knock warrant, which allowed them to enter the premises without announcing themselves.
Ms Taylor's family says the officers did not declare their presence, making Ms Taylor's boyfriend think that intruders had burst into her apartment.
Police say they actually did announce themselves, and one neighbour told local media she heard them shout "police" before entering her home.
Mr Cameron says he's forming a task force on search warrants in the wake of this case.
Officer who fired fatal shot not charged
Investigators determined that detective Myles Cosgrove fired the fatal shot - but he is not the officer charged today.
Brett Hankison, who faces the wanton endangerment charges, had blindly fired 10 shots into the apartment. Mr Cameron says there's no conclusive evidence if any of his shots hit Ms Taylor, but his shots did hit the neighbouring apartment.
Mr Cameron says the shots fired by the other two, Officers Maddingly and Cosgrove, were "justified to protect themselves and the justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms Breonna Taylor's death".
'Quest for truth, not revenge'
"In our system, criminal justice is not the quest for revenge it's the quest for truth," says Mr Cameron. He calls for healing.
Now the attorney general is taking questions.
Taylor would have died in seconds
"Everyday this family wakes up to the realisation that the person they loved is no longer with them," Attorney General Cameron says.
"There is nothing I can offer them today to take away the grief and heartache as a result of losing a child, a niece a sister, and a friend."
He goes on to say that ballistics reports found six bullets struck Ms Taylor. Only one was fatal.
Medical evidence showed that she would have "died from the shot within a few seconds to two minutes".
Protesters crying in the streets
Protesters gathering in downtown Louisville around a memorial site for Breonna Taylor are weeping in the streets and telling reporters that the three officers "got away" with her death.
Some have stopped to listen to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's press conference, but other have begun marching around Louisville and chanting Ms Taylor's name.
Roadblocks have been set up downtown and National Guard units are on standby to deploy in the event of violent unrest.
The presence of National Guard troops may further inflame the protesters, who note that a popular black BBQ restaurant owner was shot to death by troops during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.
What is wanton endangerment?
Kentucky law says someone is guilty of wanton endangerment if they commit an act that shows “an extreme indifference to the value of human life”.
Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment - class D felony that can come with a five-year sentence for each count.
Hankinson was fired from the Louisville Metro Police force in June after investigators found he had "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to his termination letter.
According to reporters in Kentucky, Mr Hankinson is not being charged for firing at Ms Taylor, but rather for putting her neighbours at risk.
Kentucky attorney general speaking now
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is speaking now, expanding on the decision to indict one of the three officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
"There is no doubt that this is a gut-wrenching emotional case and the pain that many people are feeling is understandable."
Welcome to our live coverage
A grand jury has charged one police officer after an investigation into the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at her home in the US state of Kentucky.
Ms Taylor, 26, was shot at least five times in a mistaken drugs raid in the city of Louisville on 13 March.
Her death has become a rallying cry for anti-racism protesters, who have called for the three officers involved to be arrested and charged.
One of the three - Brett Hankison - has been charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment".
