Trump under pressure over Capitol riot

Live Reporting

Edited by Hugo Bachega

All times stated are UK

  1. Cabinet officials resign in protest

    U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates his Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on her confirmation in 2017
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Betsy DeVos, seen here in 2017, was one of the longest serving members of the Trump administration

    The US Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, became the second cabinet member to quit following the Capitol riot.

    In her resignation letter, DeVos - one of the longest serving members of the president's administration - accused the president of fomenting Wednesday's disorder. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."

    The transportation secretary had stepped down earlier. Elaine Chao said she had been "deeply troubled" by the rampage.

    Other aides to quit include special envoy Mick Mulvaney, a senior national security official, and the chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. A state department adviser was also sacked after calling Trump "unfit for office" in a tweet.

    But a Trump-supporting Republican strategist, Seth Weathers, played down the resignations, saying those quitting were never fully on board with Trump anyway.

    "I think that these are people... were maybe not inclined to be Donald Trump-type individuals themselves, so I think it's understandable from their perspective, but I think unnecessary," he told the BBC.

    "They stuck with Trump through all this time, why would they resign 13 days before he's leaving office anyway. It just seems rather pointless."

  2. Trump commits to 'orderly' transition of power

    President Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday following a 12-hour freeze of his account.

    "Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th," the Republican said in a video, without mentioning Biden by name.

    His message was the closest he has come to a formal acceptance of his defeat after weeks of falsely insisting he actually won the election in a "landslide".

    Watch the president's full message below.

    Video content

    Video caption: Trump calls for an 'orderly transition of power' to Biden administration

  3. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our coverage of the latest developments in the US. Here's a recap of the latest developments:

    • Top Democrats have called for President Trump to be removed for "inciting" a riot on the US Congress building, known as the Capitol, on Wednesday
    • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to the Constitution to declare the president unfit for office
    • Alternatively, she vowed to initiate the process to impeach the president
    • Under pressure, Donald Trump finally condemned the "heinous attack" in a video, and vowed an "orderly" transition of power
    • Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November vote
    • Five people have died in relation to the riot, including Brian Sicknick, an officer at the US Capitol Police (USCP)
