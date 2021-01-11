But she also said she had been the victim of personal attacks since the storming of the Capitol.
"I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me - from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said.
"This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."
Mrs Trump thanked "the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past four years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit".
Joe Biden names nominee for CIA director
President-elect Joe Biden has said he will nominate William Burns, a career diplomat, to lead the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Mr Burns has a career spanning 33 years with the State Department. He's a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, and served as a Deputy Secretary of State under President Obama.
At present, he is serving as president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace - an international affairs think tank.
Mr Burns' nomination must be confirmed by a majority vote in the US Senate. If successful, he will replace Gina Haspel, who - in 2018 - became the first woman to permanently hold the post.
What can we expect to happen on Monday?
House Democrats are expected to bring up a resolution asking Vice-President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unfit for office.
They will seek unanimous consent for the measure. But that is unlikely to happen as most Republicans oppose it.
A full vote will then be held on Tuesday, with the measure likely to pass given the Democratic control of the House.
Meanwhile protests both for and against Mr Trump continue, and far-right groups have threatened more actions like last Wednesday's storming of the Capitol building.
Security has been tightened, and a 7ft (2m) security fence put up around the Capitol to prevent further invasions.
Trump supporters arrested over Capitol riots
At least 82 people have been arrested over the storming of America's Capitol building in Washington, DC.
Trump supporters converged on Capitol Hill last Wednesday to express their anger over the certification of Joe Biden's election victory, and five people - including a police officer - died during the unrest.
Rioters were pictured vandalising congressional offices, and a laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi - the Speaker of the House - has been reported as stolen. A number of pipe bombs were also discovered on the premises.
Among those who've been arrested are a 'QAnon Shaman' and a newly-elected West Virginia lawmaker, Derrick Evans, who filmed himself inside the Capitol.
The congressional building was stormed shortly after a rally by President Trump, where he continued to make unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.
Thank you for joining us as we begin our live coverage of
events in Washington DC.
Moves are getting under way to force US President Donald
Trump from office just days before he is due to step down
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi
says the chamber will on Monday bring up a resolution asking Vice-President
Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment
The Republican president has been accused of incitement to violence by Democrats and an increasing number of Republicans over last Wednesday's riot at Washington DC's Capitol, following a rally in which he repeated unsubstantiated allegations of vote fraud
If the vice-president fails to act, Democrats will then seek to impeach Mr Trump instead
Should their call for impeachment pass in the House, proceedings will move to the Senate for a trial, where a two-thirds vote is necessary for a president's removal
In the event that Mr Trump is convicted, the Senate could also hold a vote to bar him from holding public office again
However, James Clyburn, a senior Democrat, has told CNN that the party may not send any articles to the Senate until after Mr Biden's first 100 days in office
Meanwhile Amazon has become the latest tech firm to withdraw its support for Parler, a self-described "free speech" social media network which is popular with Trump advocates. Google and Apple removed Parler from their app stores last week, saying it had failed to comply with their content-moderation requirements.
US First Lady Melania Trump has issued a statement, saying she is "disheartened and disappointed" with events last week.
Mr Trump has made no public statements since he was banned from several social media platforms - including Twitter - on Friday.
Thank you for joining us as we begin our live coverage of events in Washington DC.