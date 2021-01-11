Reuters Copyright: Reuters Melania thanked "millions of Americans" for supporting her and her husband Image caption: Melania thanked "millions of Americans" for supporting her and her husband

US First Lady Melania Trump has issued a statement, saying she is "disheartened and disappointed" with events last week .

But she also said she had been the victim of personal attacks since the storming of the Capitol.

"I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me - from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said.

"This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."

Mrs Trump thanked "the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past four years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit".