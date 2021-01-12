Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Rioters ran amok inside the Capitol building for hours last week Image caption: Rioters ran amok inside the Capitol building for hours last week

US politics is awash with corporate money. Big companies often make donations to the Republican and Democratic parties in support of their business interests.

But last week’s invasion of the Capitol has forced a growing number of businesses to reconsider their contributions.

Some companies have paused all political donations, including tech firms Facebook, Microsoft and Google.

Others have suspended contributions to specific politicians. Property rental company Airbnb, chemical giant Dow and General Electric have all pledged to withhold support from politicians who voted against the certification of the presidential election results.

Fundraising activity is currently at a post-election lull in Washington, giving businesses and trade groups time to figure out their approach.

Many will not want to be associated with politicians implicated in the storming of the Capitol.