A person walks through the public art display "Field of Flags", made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration
Alice Cuddy

All times stated are UK

  1. What will Donald Trump's legacy be?

    Ritu Prasad

    BBC News

    Donald Trump in front of Mount Rushmore
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Donald Trump in front of Mount Rushmore

    It's been a whirlwind four years, so what might Donald Trump's legacy be?

    We asked experts to break it down for us.

    They considered his relationship with the alt-right, his "surrender" of global leadership and how he put democracy to the test.

    You can read their takes on this here

  2. Defining images of Trump's presidency

    After four years of President Donald Trump, the US is gearing up for a new leader.

    We've put together a selection of some of the defining images of his presidency.

    Crowds at Trump's 2017 inauguration
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Crowds are seen gathered at Trump's inauguration ceremony on 20 January 2017
    Melania Trump wears a jacket which reads "I really don't care, do you?"
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: First Lady Melania Trump is pictured wearing a jacket in June 2018 which reads "I really don't care, do you?" during a trip to a child migrant detention centre
    Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Trump walks into the northern side of the military demarcation line that divides North and South Korea in June 2019, becoming the first sitting US president to cross the line
    Trump supporters climb on the US Capitol
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Crowds of Trump supporters climb on the US Capitol in DC earlier this month following a "Stop the Steal" rally which the president addressed

    Click here to read about the stories behind these pictures and to see more defining images from Trump's presidency.

  3. 'Field of Flags' lights up National Mall ahead of inauguration

    Nearly 200,000 flags have been placed in Washington's National Mall in preparation for Biden's inauguration.

    The flags represent the American people who are unable to attend.

    The art installation includes flags from every US state and territory, as well as 56 pillars of light, Biden's inauguration team said.

    The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021.
    Copyright: Reuters

  4. Biden's cabinet is 'most racially diverse'

    Joe Biden has vowed to work with a diverse team when he takes office this week.

    And according to a new CNN analysis, his presidential cabinet will be the most racially diverse in the country's history.

    About half of the nominees for cabinet positions and cabinet-level positions are people of colour, it says.

    They include Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is the first woman, first black American and first Asian American to hold the position.

    Click here to read our piece on whether Biden’s new team will better reflect the US

  5. Trump’s Covid decree rebuffed on last day

    US President Donald Trump is seen reflected while boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on 31 December 2020
    Copyright: Reuters

    Joe Biden has moved to dismiss a new White House decree on Covid travel rules put forward by Trump.

    In one of his last orders, Trump had tried to end travel bans for visitors from much of Europe and Brazil.

    But Biden's spokeswoman said now was not the time to be easing travel measures.

    The US imposed travel restrictions on Europe in March, while the Brazilian entry ban was put in place in May, but the White House decreed on Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January, six days after the new president takes office.

    Read more here

  6. Welcome to our live coverage of Trump's final full day in office

    Welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's final full day in office.

    • Trump is expected to pardon dozens of people before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Wednesday
    • Preparations for the inauguration are under way in Washington DC, with security ramped up after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol earlier this month
    • The inauguration of a new president usually follows a set of pre-established rules and customs – but this time, it will be a little different
    • Trump has already said he will not attend the inauguration; he is widely expected to be travelling to his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago
