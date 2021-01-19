Joe Biden has moved to dismiss a new White
House decree on Covid travel rules put forward by Trump.
In one
of his last orders, Trump had tried to end travel bans for visitors from
much of Europe and Brazil.
But Biden's spokeswoman said now was not the time to be easing travel measures.
The US imposed travel restrictions on Europe in March, while
the Brazilian entry ban was put in place in May, but the White House decreed on
Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January, six days after the new president takes office.
Live Reporting
Alice Cuddy
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on instagramView more on instagram ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Trump is expected to pardon dozens of people before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Wednesday
-
Preparations for the inauguration are under way in Washington DC, with
security ramped up after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol earlier
this month
-
The inauguration of a new president usually follows a set of pre-established rules and customs –
but this time, it will be a little different
-
Trump has already said he will
not attend the inauguration; he is widely expected to be travelling to his
Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago
What will Donald Trump's legacy be?
Ritu Prasad
BBC News
It's been a whirlwind four years, so what might Donald Trump's legacy be?
We asked experts to break it down for us.
They considered his relationship with the alt-right, his "surrender" of global leadership and how he put democracy to the test.
You can read their takes on this here
Defining images of Trump's presidency
After four years of President Donald Trump, the US is gearing up for a new leader.
We've put together a selection of some of the defining images of his presidency.
Click here to read about the stories behind these pictures and to see more defining images from Trump’s presidency.
'Field of Flags' lights up National Mall ahead of inauguration
Nearly 200,000 flags have been placed in Washington's National Mall in preparation for Biden's inauguration.
The flags represent the American people who are unable to attend.
The art installation includes flags from every US state and territory, as well as 56 pillars of light, Biden's inauguration team said.
Biden's cabinet is 'most racially diverse'
Joe Biden has vowed to work with a diverse team when he takes office this week.
And according to a new CNN analysis, his presidential cabinet will be the most racially diverse in the country's history.
About half of the nominees for cabinet positions and cabinet-level positions are people of colour, it says.
They include Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is the first woman, first black American and first Asian American to hold the position.
Click here to read our piece on whether Biden’s new team will better reflect the US
Trump’s Covid decree rebuffed on last day
Joe Biden has moved to dismiss a new White House decree on Covid travel rules put forward by Trump.
In one of his last orders, Trump had tried to end travel bans for visitors from much of Europe and Brazil.
But Biden's spokeswoman said now was not the time to be easing travel measures.
The US imposed travel restrictions on Europe in March, while the Brazilian entry ban was put in place in May, but the White House decreed on Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January, six days after the new president takes office.
Read more here
Welcome to our live coverage of Trump's final full day in office
Welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's final full day in office.