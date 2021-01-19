Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Joe Biden has moved to dismiss a new White House decree on Covid travel rules put forward by Trump.

In one of his last orders, Trump had tried to end travel bans for visitors from much of Europe and Brazil.

But Biden's spokeswoman said now was not the time to be easing travel measures.

The US imposed travel restrictions on Europe in March, while the Brazilian entry ban was put in place in May, but the White House decreed on Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January, six days after the new president takes office.

