Thanks for\njoining our live coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration as 46th US president.
Mr Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn shortly before midday (17:00 GMT) by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts
Coronavirus restrictions mean the ceremony will not be attended by the crowds who are usually at inaugurations
The event will also see extra-tight security after the US Capitol was breached by violent pro-Trump protesters on 6 January
Donald Trump will not attend, making him only the fourth president not to be at his successor's inauguration
Tuesday was Mr Trump's last day as president. In a farewell video message, Mr Trump called on Americans to pray for the incoming administration, though he did not mention his successor by name
During his final hours in office he issued more than 140 pardons and commutations, including to his former advisor Steve
Bannon
But he did not issue pre-emptive pardons for
himself or family members, despite speculation that he would do so
