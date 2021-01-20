flags on national mall
Live

Washington prepares for Joe Biden’s inauguration

preview
61
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Tom Spender

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our live coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration

    White House
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Thanks for joining our live coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration as 46th US president.

    • Mr Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn shortly before midday (17:00 GMT) by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts
    • Coronavirus restrictions mean the ceremony will not be attended by the crowds who are usually at inaugurations
    • The event will also see extra-tight security after the US Capitol was breached by violent pro-Trump protesters on 6 January
    • Donald Trump will not attend, making him only the fourth president not to be at his successor's inauguration
    • Tuesday was Mr Trump's last day as president. In a farewell video message, Mr Trump called on Americans to pray for the incoming administration, though he did not mention his successor by name
    • During his final hours in office he issued more than 140 pardons and commutations, including to his former advisor Steve Bannon
    • But he did not issue pre-emptive pardons for himself or family members, despite speculation that he would do so
Back to top