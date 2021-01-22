Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Dr Anthony Fauci, the familiar face of the US response to Covid-19, has said he feels "liberated" by being able to talk about science under the new president.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases often appeared alongside Donald Trump in White House briefings, but was eventually sidelined after his scientific expertise clashed with Trump's views on the pandemic.

On Thursday the 80-year-old returned to the White House podium to say “one of the things that we’re going to do is to be completely transparent, open and honest”.

When asked how it feels to no longer be working alongside Trump, he said, "The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak, it is something of a liberating feeling.”

He added that his policy of always speaking candidly about the scale of the coronavirus crisis had sometimes got him into "trouble".

Biden has sworn to take quick and drastic action to get a handle on Covid-19. Dr Fauci suggested that if 70% to 85% of Americans are vaccinated by the end of summer, there could be a "degree of normality" by autumn.