Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first day of Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial in the US Senate.

You might remember that the ex-president was impeached in the US House of Representatives last month - today is the beginning of his trial in the other body in Congress, the Senate.

Throughout the day we will be bringing you all the latest updates, as well as the background and context you need to know about what is happening - and why.