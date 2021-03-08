TWITTER/RUTH RICHARDSON Copyright: TWITTER/RUTH RICHARDSON

It began with a pack of cigarettes. George Floyd, 46, bought them at a convenience store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May 2020.

A shop assistant believed he had used a counterfeit $20 bill and called the police after Mr Floyd refused to give the cigarettes back.

Police arrived and handcuffed him, but when they tried to put him into the squad car he resisted, and a struggle ended with Floyd face-down on the street.

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, placed his left knee between Floyd's head and neck, and kept it there for seven minutes and 46 seconds, according to prosecutors.

Two other officers helped pin him down, while another prevented witnesses from intervening.

Floyd told officers he could not breathe more than 20 times. Video of the incident shows him go limp and get carried away by police.

He was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

