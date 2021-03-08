Protesters march through the streets of Minneapolis
Hundreds of people gathered for a "I Can't Breathe" Silent March for Justice on Sunday in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed.
More protests are expected later today.
Many in black communities and supporters of the Black Lives Matter want to see justice served for George Floyd.
But there is a lack of trust in the legal process which many believe has historically been biased in favour of law enforcement and white suspects.
"I hope that our legal system allows all evidence to be presented and that we get a conviction, but I don't expect it," one protester told AFP news agency on Sunday.
The verdict in the trial is not expected until late April but it's almost certain there will be more protests before then.
What's happening today?
From Monday, the court will start to pick a jury of 12 people who will hear the trial of Derek Chauvin. Four additional people will be picked to be alternatives.
These people will determine the outcome of the trial and in such a high-profile case, the court will want to try to ensure jurors will be able to judge Chauvin fairly.
Four potential jurors will appear in court each morning and afternoon to be individually questioned in a process that could take weeks.
Eligible citizens have already received a 16-page questionnaire asking about their familiarity with the case, news habits and interactions with police, among other things that may affect their judgement.
Both sides can ask the judge to dismiss a potential juror "for cause" if they perceive a bias or conflict under questioning.
They can also use a limited amount of "peremptory challenges" to remove that person from the pool without giving a reason - the prosecution has nine of these and Chauvin's defence team has 15.
If either side suspects someone has been discriminated against because of something like sex or race - their dismissal can be objected to.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of the start of proceedings in one of the most significant police trials in US history - over the killing of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, is accused of second-degree murder of Floyd, a black man. Graphic footage of his death - which showed the officer with his knee pressed on Floyd's neck for nine minutes before he died - set off protests in the US and across the world over police brutality and racism.
On Monday, the process to decide who will serve in the jury of Derek Chauvin's trial will begin.
What happened to George Floyd?
It began with a pack of cigarettes. George Floyd, 46, bought them at a convenience store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May 2020.
A shop assistant believed he had used a counterfeit $20 bill and called the police after Mr Floyd refused to give the cigarettes back.
Police arrived and handcuffed him, but when they tried to put him into the squad car he resisted, and a struggle ended with Floyd face-down on the street.
Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, placed his left knee between Floyd's head and neck, and kept it there for seven minutes and 46 seconds, according to prosecutors.
Two other officers helped pin him down, while another prevented witnesses from intervening.
Floyd told officers he could not breathe more than 20 times. Video of the incident shows him go limp and get carried away by police.
He was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.
Read more about what happened that day here.
