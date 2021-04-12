Eric Nelson, Chauvin's defence attorney, has asked that the jurors be sequestered for the rest of the trial due to the unrest that erupted in the nearby Brooklyn Center suburb last night over another police shooting of a black man.

Jurors are currently required to be partially sequestered, meaning they will only be kept isolated after arguments are finished and they must decide on their verdict.

Each day they are escorted into the courthouse as a group.

"I would note for the court we have at least one juror that is a resident of that city, and other jurors that have a connection to Brooklyn Center," Nelson says.

He tells the judge that he wants the jurors questioned on what they know about the shooting and protests last night.

"Given that this is a high profile case, this is a case that evokes a lot of emotion for a lot of people, ultimately your honour, the question becomes 'will the jury be confident to make a decision regardless of the potential outcome of their decision?'"

He adds that the protests, although part of a different case, "sets the stage for a juror to say I'm not voting not guilty because I'm concerned about the outcome".

Lawyers for the state say they oppose completely isolating the jury, saying: "World events happen. News events happen in the state."

Judge Cahill denies the motion to sequester and question the jury, saying "this is a totally different case".