Welcome to our live coverage of President Joe Biden's first speech to a joint session of Congress, on the eve of his 100th day in the White House.

During Wednesday night's primetime, State of the Union-style address, he'll promote a whopping package for families and education.

A rebuttal, delivered by South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, will follow.

Ahead of the president's speech at 21:00 EDT / 02:00 BST, we'll bring you analysis, fact-checks and all the latest from Capitol Hill.