As we've been reporting, search teams have temporarily stopped work amid fears the remaining structure could collapse. The concerns about the remaining site's structural weaknesses are just one of a number of challenges facing rescuers. Rescue personnel are working in difficult conditions - hot, humid and cramped - and are being hampered by the outbreak of fires and tropical storms.
Why the rescue effort is so difficult
The concerns about the remaining site's structural weaknesses are just one of a number of challenges facing rescuers.
Rescue personnel are working in difficult conditions - hot, humid and cramped - and are being hampered by the outbreak of fires and tropical storms.
Work at site paused
The rescue efforts are, temporarily at least, on hold over fears of structural problems.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they stopped operations early this morning due to concerns about the safety of rescuers. The families of the missing have been told about the halt.
Fire chief Alan Cominsky said expanding cracks and a shifting column rendered the building unsafe and prompted the halt. The search will restart when it is safe, he said.
Live coverage begins
Hello and welcome to our coverage of President Biden's visit to Surfside, near Miami, Florida, the scene of last week's collapse of a tower block.
He's due to make a speech and will meet rescuers, as well as the families of the scores of victims.
Rescuers have continued to comb the debris for survivors and have not yet given up hope.