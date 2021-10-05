Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It’s not been a good few weeks for Facebook.

There have been rumblings for a long time about a need to regulate Facebook, and its boss Mark Zuckerberg has been hauled in front of senators before.

But this hearing comes at a bad time for the tech giant.

The Wall Street Journal’s leaked documents have generated nine major scoops for the paper in three weeks - all potentially damaging to Facebook. The company went on a PR offensive, saying that the reporting was misleading.

But now there’s a face to the leaks. Frances Haugen has put herself into the spotlight as a real person, concerned by what she saw behind the scenes.

For those who want to bring in tough regulation, a former employee with inside knowledge calling for it herself might be a valuable source of ammunition.

And, in an unexpected twist, Facebook’s six-hour collapse on Monday means there is more attention on the tech giant - and its dominant position in global communication - than normal.