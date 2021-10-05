It’s not been a good few weeks for Facebook. There have been rumblings for a long time about a need to regulate Facebook, and its boss Mark Zuckerberg has been hauled in front of senators before. But this hearing comes at a bad time for the tech giant. The Wall Street Journal’s leaked documents have generated nine major scoops for the paper in three weeks - all potentially damaging to Facebook. The company went on a PR offensive, saying that the reporting was misleading. But now there’s a face to the leaks. Frances Haugen has put herself into the spotlight as a real person, concerned by what she saw behind the scenes. For those who want to bring in tough regulation, a former employee with inside knowledge calling for it herself might be a valuable source of ammunition. And, in an unexpected twist, Facebook’s six-hour collapse on Monday means there is more attention on the tech giant - and its dominant position in global communication - than normal.
What can we expect from today’s hearings?
Today’s appearance by Frances Haugen is part of a series of appearances the former Facebook product manager is making, aimed at bringing more government oversight to the company.
She has already warned that the social media giant’s driving goal is to increase engagement - even by harmful means.
“Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety,” she said in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday.
Haugen is expected to emphasise Facebook’s push to attract increasingly younger users - a push which she says can come at the cost of their mental health.
In response, lawmakers will likely ask Haugen about the extent to which Facebook executives are aware of the detrimental effects their products have on young users.
Welcome to our live coverage
The whistleblower who accused Facebook of prioritising profits over safety in a series of bombshell leaks is set to have her day on Capitol Hill.
Frances Haugen will testify before the US Senate today, and she's expected to call for more regulation on the tech giant - especially with regards to how younger users use its services.
We'll be bringing you live updates from the hearing, plus analysis from our correspondents. Stay tuned.