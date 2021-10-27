Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Women cinematographers are few and far between in Hollywood, and the industry has been mourning the loss of one of its rising female stars.

Born in Ukraine and raised on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, Halyna Hutchins worked as a journalist in her home country, then a documentary maker in the UK.

She worked her way up through Tinseltown before she was chosen as director of photography on “Rust”, a Western starring Alec Baldwin.

Colleagues and peers have paid tribute to her as “an incredible artist” and “a wonderful mother”.

"She was so talented, a photography director with her own vision, her own strong ideas," said Alex Fedosov, another Ukrainian filmmaker, to the BBC.

Read more about Hutchins.