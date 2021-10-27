The update comes a day after the district attorney told the New York Times that criminal charges could be filed in the case.
“We haven’t ruled out anything,” Ms Carmack-Altwies told the newspaper in an interview. “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table”.
Welcome to our coverage
We will be bringing you the latest from a news conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where officials are expected to give an update on the investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set last week.
The news conference will begin at 10:00 local time (17:00 BST).
Live Reporting
Jessica Murphy, Sam Cabral and Kelly-Leigh Cooper
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
The shooting happened during a rehearsal on the set of Rust - a western movie Baldwin was producing and filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico
-
Halyna Hutchins, the movie’s cinematographer, was killed in the shooting and the director of the film, Joel Souza, was wounded
-
Legal documents say Baldwin had believed the gun was safe before it was handed to him. They also say the revolver discharged as he was practicing drawing it across his body and pointing it at a camera
-
The weapon was being used as a prop but officials have described it as a “legit gun” that was “antique-era appropriate” for the production
-
On Friday, Baldwin said there were “no words” to convey his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident” in a statement which paid tribute to Ms Hutchins as a “deeply admired colleague”
-
Investigators have been carrying out searches of the set and interviewing witnesses in the case they describe as “complicated”
-
They have refused to rule out filing criminal charges in the case, amid widespread media speculation about safety and gun regulation on set - including by former crew members
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What we know about the shooting
News broke late last Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin had been involved in an accidental shooting death on a US movie set.
Details have gradually emerged in the days since as investigators try to piece together what happened.
We now know that:
Who is Halyna Hutchins?
Women cinematographers are few and far between in Hollywood, and the industry has been mourning the loss of one of its rising female stars.
Born in Ukraine and raised on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, Halyna Hutchins worked as a journalist in her home country, then a documentary maker in the UK.
She worked her way up through Tinseltown before she was chosen as director of photography on “Rust”, a Western starring Alec Baldwin.
Colleagues and peers have paid tribute to her as “an incredible artist” and “a wonderful mother”.
"She was so talented, a photography director with her own vision, her own strong ideas," said Alex Fedosov, another Ukrainian filmmaker, to the BBC.
Read more about Hutchins.
What can we expect?
Law enforcement officials are expected to discuss their initial findings at Wednesday’s news conference.
It will be the first detailed public comments by investigators since Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead last week.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are both set to appear.
The update comes a day after the district attorney told the New York Times that criminal charges could be filed in the case.
“We haven’t ruled out anything,” Ms Carmack-Altwies told the newspaper in an interview. “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table”.
Welcome to our coverage
We will be bringing you the latest from a news conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where officials are expected to give an update on the investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set last week.
The news conference will begin at 10:00 local time (17:00 BST).