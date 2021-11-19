Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was arguably the most high-profile homicide case in Wisconsin history. It has been closely watched across the nation.
Let's take a quick look at some of the key moments:
A 20-person jury panel of Kenosha residents was picked in just one day, on 1 November.
On the witness stand, Gaige Grosskreutz - who was wounded by Rittenhouse - acknowledged that Rittenhouse only fired at him after he lunged at him with a pistol pointed at him.
Rittenhouse testified in his own defence, breaking down in tears as he provided his most detailed account of his side of the story. He said: "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."
Judge Schroeder delivered a fiery rebuke of lead prosecutor Thomas Binger in the courtroom after Binger broke pre-trial agreements during his questioning.
Defence attorneys for Rittenhouse had sought a mistrial. Schroeder ultimately did not rule on the motion.
After 26 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury delivered its unanimous verdict: not guilty on all counts.
Rittenhouse chokes up on hearing verdict
Rittenhouse began to choke up, fell to the floor and then hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict, according to the Associated Press news agency.
He was then led out of the courtroom, after the jury was dismissed.
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes reacted angrily to the outcome.
“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Barnes was quoted by the AP.
"The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. We have seen so many black and brown youth killed, only to be put on trial posthumously, while the innocence of Kyle Rittenhouse was virtually demanded by the judge."
Scene from outside the courthouse
Nomia Iqbal
BBC News, Washington
As the verdict was released several cars drove past tooting their horns and cheering and shouting "Free Kyle!" and “We love the second amendment”.
On the court steps Jacob Blake’s uncle was in tears. He told me he was shocked at the verdict. He said he believed that if Rittenhouse had been a black teenager "police would have shot him dead”.
Defence attorney: 'It was a very strong case for the defence'
Criminal defence attorney Lara Yeretsian has previously represented high-profile clients including Scott Peterson, convicted of murdering his pregnant wife in 2004, and singer Michael Jackson.
She told the BBC that prosecutors "should have focused on the strongest parts of the case, instead of
trying to build up the weakest parts of the case".
"The bottom line is the prosecution didn't have enough here. It blew up in their face, including their own witnesses," she said.
"Even the one person who could speak on behalf of the three [who were shot] said he pointed the gun at Rittenhouse."
Yeretsian said a better argument would have been to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor, pointing the gun at people and scaring them off.
"He would have done better to
talk about whether the force used was proportionate to the threat," she noted. "It was hard to pretend that he didn't have the right to defend himself."
But she noted that she expected the verdict because "putting aside how you feel, from a criminal defence perspective, it was a very strong case for the defence".
"I thought it was going to be a quick acquittal, but as more time passed, the possibility of a mistrial was crossing my mind."
Welcome to our live coverage
US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse - who shot and killed two men during racial justice protests last year - has been cleared of homicide after claiming self-defence.
The 18-year-old killed two men and wounded a third on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August.
During the high-profile and politically divisive trial, his defence said he had feared for his life. Prosecutors argued he was looking for trouble that night.
National Guard troops have been sent to the city amid fears of unrest.
Join our live coverage of this fast developing story - we'll be bringing you all the latest from our correspondents, eyewitnesses' accounts and reaction in the US and around the world.
