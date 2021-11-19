Criminal defence attorney Lara Yeretsian has previously represented high-profile clients including Scott Peterson, convicted of murdering his pregnant wife in 2004, and singer Michael Jackson.

She told the BBC that prosecutors "should have focused on the strongest parts of the case, instead of trying to build up the weakest parts of the case".

"The bottom line is the prosecution didn't have enough here. It blew up in their face, including their own witnesses," she said.

"Even the one person who could speak on behalf of the three [who were shot] said he pointed the gun at Rittenhouse."

Yeretsian said a better argument would have been to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor, pointing the gun at people and scaring them off.

"He would have done better to talk about whether the force used was proportionate to the threat," she noted. "It was hard to pretend that he didn't have the right to defend himself."

But she noted that she expected the verdict because "putting aside how you feel, from a criminal defence perspective, it was a very strong case for the defence".

"I thought it was going to be a quick acquittal, but as more time passed, the possibility of a mistrial was crossing my mind."