The White House has just released a statement from President Joe Biden in response to the verdict in Georgia.

"Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country," he wrote.

"Mr Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery."

"Nothing can bring Mr Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished," he continued.

He credited the verdict as proof of the justice system "doing its job" but says "that alone is not enough", calling on Americans to recommit "to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the colour of their skin".