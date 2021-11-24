President Biden: 'Lets keep doing the hard work of racial justice'
The White House has just released a statement from President Joe Biden in response to the verdict in Georgia.
"Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country," he wrote.
"Mr Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery."
"Nothing can bring Mr Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished," he continued.
He credited the verdict as proof of the justice system "doing its job" but says "that alone is not enough", calling on Americans to recommit "to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the colour of their skin".
What’s next for the defendants?
After being found guilty of multiple counts of murder, the
judge must now set a sentencing date for Travis and Gregory McMichael and William
Bryan.
Travis McMichael was found guilty of all nine counts, while
Gregory was found guilty of all the charges with the exception of malice
murder.
William Bryan, for his part, was found guilty on three
counts of felony murder, as well as one count of aggravated assault, one count
of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Felony and malice murder charges alone are punishable by
death or life imprisonment with or without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors
in the case are not seeking the death penalty.
The judge will now determine whether the defendant’s life sentences have the possibility of parole.
The other charges carry a range of punishments, ranging from
one to five years in prison for criminal contempt to commit a felony to 20
years for aggravated assault.
Additionally, all three men now face a federal hate crimes
trial after being charged on 28 April. They are expected to stand trial in February.
Georgia governor calls for 'healing and reconciliation'
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has just released this statement on the jury's verdict.
"Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia," he says.
He adds that "legal efforts continue to hold accountable all who may be responsible" for Arbery's death.
"We hope the Arbery family, the Brunswick community, our state, and those around the nation who have been following this case can now move forward down a path of healing and reconciliation."
Arbery's dad: 'We conquered that lynch mob'
Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery, is now speaking outside the court.
"We conquered that lynch mob," he shouts into microphones.
"I wouldn't want to see no daddy see their kid get lynched down and shot like that," he says. Earlier today he was evicted from the courtroom after cheering when the guilty verdict was read.
"Let's keep doing," he tells activists outside the Georgia courthouse. "And let's keep fighting to make this place better for all human beings."
"Love everybody," Mr Arbery continues. "All human beings need to be treated equally."
"Today is a good day," he concludes.
What was the key footage in the case?
Video footage has been central to this case.
The first was a 36-second cell phone video showing Ahmaud Arbery's death.
It was filmed by William Bryan, who was in a vehicle following Arbery, and it surfaced publicly on 5 May 2020.
The clip shows Arbery trying to bypass a pickup truck ahead of him on the road and then struggling with Travis McMichael. There is muffled shouting and three gunshots are heard.
The elder McMichael is seen standing in the bed of the pickup as the pair struggle.
The clip sparked a national outcry and was swiftly followed by criminal charges.
Five days later, footage from a surveillance camera emerged, showing a black man in a white T-shirt - believed to be Arbery - at a home construction site shortly before the shooting.
He is seen walking on to the site and looking around for a few minutes before jogging down the street.
During the trial, the site's owner, Larry English Jr, testified that the man in question had not disturbed or damaged his property.
English said cameras had spotted other people - including children and a white couple - trespassing on his property, but he never authorised the McMichaels to enter his property or confront anyone.
Jurors were also shown police body cam footage from the aftermath of the shooting.
Transcripts from other body-cam footage not shown in court revealed details of interactions between the defendants and responding police officers.
"Should I have been chasing him? I don't know," Bryan told one officer.
Ahmaud Arbery's mother: 'God is good'
Wanda Cooper-Jones has sat at the trial every single day, waiting for the moment her son's killers were held to account.
Speaking outside the courtroom, she says: "Thank you. Each and every one of you who fought this fight with us."
She admits she "never thought this day would come", especially last year.
"Its been a long fight, it's been a hard fight but God is good."
Sharpton praising 'non-racist jury'
Sharpton goes on to praise the Georgia jury, which included 11 white people and one black person.
He notes that Georgia is a state that was known for segregation and racism. It was one of several states during the US civil war that fought for the right to keep black people enslaved.
"All whites are not racist and all blacks are not worthless," Sharpton says the jury has shown.
'Black lives do matter' says Al Sharpton
"First and foremost, we're going to start by thanking God for shining on us," begins civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton as he is addressing supporters outside the court.
He goes on to thank the lawyers and the activists who marched and jogged for Ahmaud. He especially thanks Ahmaud's parents, who were in court today.
"They lost a son but their son will go down in history as the one that proves if you hold on, that justice can come."
Sharpton says the Georgia jury has sent the world a message "that black lives do matter".
"Brunswick, Georgia will go down in in history as the place where criminal justice took a different turn," he says.
Who was on trial again?
The three defendants were Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.
Each of the men faced nine charges, including murder and aggravated assault.
Greg and Travis McMichael pursued Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was out for a jog in the coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia.
They claimed they wanted to make a "citizen's arrest" because they suspected Arbery had been involved in neighbourhood burglaries.
Bryan joined the McMichaels after they began to pursue Arbery, helping box him in with his pickup truck.
Video from their pursuit and fatal shooting of Arbery provoked a nationwide outcry that led to the three men being arrested, more than two months after they killed the man.
Ahmaud 'was not just another dead black man'
Chelsea Bailey
Digital producer, BBC News
“If
it wasn’t for the efforts of people here in this community… Ahmaud would be
just another dead black man.”
Elijah Bobby Henderson is a pastor in Brunswick and a member of “A Better
Glynn,” a local group founded in the uncertain days after Ahmaud Arbery was
killed to demand justice and accountability.
On the day of his death, "a lot of systems collided to take (Ahmaud's) life,”
Henderson said. “There's a lot more justice that needs to be executed.”
Henderson
points to the local Confederate monument -- which is scheduled for removal but
remains bubble wrapped to “protect it from further damage” -- as a sign that
change can be slow.
“We’re
still fighting right now- the city has full authority to remove this and yet
it’s still here,” he said. “We have to have a system of people that not just
see (racism) and say, well, that's not me."
"You have to see things and say, ‘I
have to do something about that.’”
Arbery family member 'just happy'
Arbery family member Sequoia Dixon was in court when the verdict was read.
"It's been very stressful but finally we're getting the justice we were looking for," she told Reuters as she came out of court.
The family, she says, "were all together" in a huddle when the judge spoke.
"Once they read out the verdict we gave each other hugs and shared some tears with one another. Just happy," she said.
She said she was also grateful that the verdict came out the day before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Arbery supporters cheer as verdicts read
Aleem Maqbool
BBC North America correspondent, Brunswick, Georgia
With all the speculation there had been about how a jury comprised of eleven white people and just one black person would interpret the facts of this case, there had been a lot of nervousness among supporters of Ahmaud Arbery’s family ahead of these verdicts.
It was then with a great deal of relief that the crowd gathered outside the courthouse let out a huge cheer when the first guilty verdict was read out.
The cheers continued as the judgements continued to be announced.
The Arbery family
Chelsea Bailey
Digital producer, BBC News
Growing
up, Jasmine Arbery and her brother Ahmaud looked so much alike people often
assumed they were twins.
Now, as the world reacts to the verdict, Jasmine told
me focus is on ensuring her family - especially her mother Wanda - finds a way to heal from the trauma.
“To get to this point with the trial, I feel like it will be a part of her that
will rest along with Ahmaud,” she said.
“This is a part of justice, but our
healing process is totally different. And we've come to that
realisation.”
Jasmine
graduated on Ahmaud’s birthday with a master’s degree in mental health
counselling and has also since had a daughter. She said she’s going to raise her
little girl to know she had a wonderful uncle named Ahmaud.
“It
was really difficult being in the courtroom,” she said.
“When the world moves
on, some people don't get to move on. And by some people I mean the family
members.”
The moment the verdict was read
The three defendants stood silently as their verdict was read. Asked if they wished to address the court, all three men declined.
The defence asked that the jury be individually be polled to confirm that their verdict vote was accurate. Each of the nine women and three men on the jury confirmed that it was correct.
The scene at the courthouse
Outside the court protesters are chanting "say his name - Ahmaud Arbery".
Inside the court, Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones lowered her head and sobbed into her chest as the guilty charges were read.
His father Marcus Arbery was escorted out by bailiffs after he shouted "long time coming" after the first of the charges was returned guilty.
What was the verdict?
The verdict has just been read in the courtroom.
Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts.
Greg McMichael, his father, was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty on the other eight counts.
Their neighbour William Bryan was found guilty on three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
What were the charges?
The three defendants each faced:
One count of malice murder
Four counts of felony murder
Two counts of aggravated assault
One count of false imprisonment
One count of criminal attempt to commit a felony
BreakingVerdict in for trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Welcome to our live coverage.
After two days, a jury has returned a verdict on the fate of three men accused of killing a black jogger last year.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was fatally shot during a confrontation with Travis McMichael, his father Gregory and their neighbour, William Bryan.
All three men have been found guilty of multiple counts.
The case has gripped the attention of the US after video of Arbery’s fatal moments went viral months after his death.
The three men are now facing life in prison. They had denied all charges and claim they acted in self-defence.
One count of malice murder
-
Four counts of felony murder
-
Two counts of aggravated assault
-
One count of false imprisonment
-
One count of criminal attempt to commit a felony
