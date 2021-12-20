The closing arguments centered on the two core issues that will be crucial in determining the verdict.
One is the credibility of the four women accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of complicity in the sexual abuse.
The prosecution repeatedly told jurors that if they believed the women then Maxwell was guilty.
And the defence did its best to make the jury doubt their stories. The other issue is how much Maxwell knew.
The defence said she didn’t know what was going on because Jeffrey Epstein kept secrets from her, and that she was in effect being punished as a scapegoat for his crimes.
In response prosecution lawyer Maurene Comey dramatically pointed her finger at the defendant.
“This case is about that woman,” she said, declaring the idea she wasn’t aware that Mr Epstein “had a thing for teenage girls” as “borderline laughable”.
Maxwell herself took notes throughout much of the proceedings, occasionally whispering to her lawyer.
Four of her siblings sat in the bench just behind her in visible solidarity.
It’s possible a verdict could arrive by Christmas, which is Maxwell’s 60th birthday.
Jury retires in Maxwell case
A New York City jury of six men and six women have begun deliberations in the sex abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
The jury retired around 17:00 local time (22:00 GMT) after six hours of closing arguments from trial lawyers about whether the socialite groomed underage girls for abuse by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
US prosecutors called her a "sophisticated predator”, while her lawyers said she was herself an “innocent” victim of Epstein.
The 59-year-old is accused of recruiting four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What are the accusations?
The 59-year-old is accused of having helped convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
US prosecutors allege she “played a critical role in the grooming and abuse” of minors.
Four charges relate to the years 1994-97 when she was, according to an indictment, among Epstein's closest associates and also in an "intimate relationship" with him.
Two other charges - of sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor - came in an amended indictment and relate to the period between 2001 and 2004.
Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein's alleged victims, has told the BBC’s Panorama programme that Maxwell worked closely with him.
She said: "Ghislaine controlled the girls. She was like the madam. She was like the nuts and bolts of the sex-trafficking operation."
Maxwell denies all of this.
Will the jury trust the women?
Barbara Plett Usher
BBC News, New York City
The closing arguments centered on the two core issues that will be crucial in determining the verdict.
One is the credibility of the four women accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of complicity in the sexual abuse.
The prosecution repeatedly told jurors that if they believed the women then Maxwell was guilty.
And the defence did its best to make the jury doubt their stories. The other issue is how much Maxwell knew.
The defence said she didn’t know what was going on because Jeffrey Epstein kept secrets from her, and that she was in effect being punished as a scapegoat for his crimes.
In response prosecution lawyer Maurene Comey dramatically pointed her finger at the defendant.
“This case is about that woman,” she said, declaring the idea she wasn’t aware that Mr Epstein “had a thing for teenage girls” as “borderline laughable”.
Maxwell herself took notes throughout much of the proceedings, occasionally whispering to her lawyer.
Four of her siblings sat in the bench just behind her in visible solidarity.
It’s possible a verdict could arrive by Christmas, which is Maxwell’s 60th birthday.
Jury retires in Maxwell case
A New York City jury of six men and six women have begun deliberations in the sex abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
The jury retired around 17:00 local time (22:00 GMT) after six hours of closing arguments from trial lawyers about whether the socialite groomed underage girls for abuse by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
US prosecutors called her a "sophisticated predator”, while her lawyers said she was herself an “innocent” victim of Epstein.
The 59-year-old is accused of recruiting four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.