President Biden to speak shortly
President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the US Capitol building very shortly.
Biden's motorcade left the White House en route to Congress and he has arrived at the Capitol.
Mitch McConnell: 'A dark day for Congress and our country'
The top Senate Republican has just released a statement describing the violence from one year ago as "a dark day for Congress and our country".
"The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job," wrote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell described the actions of pro-Trump rioters on the day as "antithetical to the rule of law" and said he would continue to support bringing those involved to account.
But he accused Democrats of "stunning" and "jaw-dropping" attempts to politicise the events of the day.
“A year ago today, the Senate did not bend or break. We stuck together, stood strong, gaveled back in, and did our job," he concluded.
"Senators should not be trying to exploit this anniversary to damage the Senate in a different way from within.”
The long-time senator from Kentucky is not in Washington today as Democratic leaders prepare to commemorate the day.
He is instead leading a Republican delegation to the funeral of a late Senate colleague in Georgia, a sign of the delicate political balance he has attempted to strike over the events of the day.
Capitol riots attack by the numbers
Over 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 US states and Washington DC in connection with the 6 January riot, according to data from the Department of Justice.
More than 225 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.
Of these, 75 people have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious body injury to an officer.
About 640 people have been charged with entering or remaining on restricted federal property, while 275 have been charged with corrupting or impeding an official proceeding.
Approximately 40 people have been charged with conspiracy.
Of the defendants who have had their cases adjudicated in court so far, 31 have been sentenced to serve time in jail or prison, while 18 have been sentenced to home detention.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland warned that further prosecutions are likely, saying that “actions taken thus far will not be our last”.
To date, Garland said that over authorities have received more than 300,000 tips from the public and issued 5,000 subpoenas. The DOJ is still seeking help identifying 350 people suspected to be linked to the assault.
Remembering the day
Barbara Plett Usher
State Department Correspondent, BBC News
At the Trump rally outside the White House on 6 January last year, a young man calling himself “Rattlesnake” and dressed head to toe in camouflage hinted at what was to come.
“We’re not going to let them get away with” cementing Joe Biden’s election win, he told me.
The protesters chanted “Fight for Trump” but there was music and dancing as we headed down Constitution Avenue.
We were seeing tweets about trouble ahead, and I was finding out with Trump supporters in real time what was going on. As we reached Capitol Hill, I pushed through the thickening crowd to see that the rioters had occupied the front of the building. There was tension but also triumph in the voices around me.
“Keep going! Keep going!” shouted one man.
“It’s pretty exciting to be here trying to take our country back,” another man told me. We didn’t yet know about the violence. But this felt momentous, like history breaking cover.
President Biden to deliver speech
President Joe Biden is set to speak at Congress in the next 30 minutes to mark the anniversary of the Capitol riot.
Biden is expected to blame former President Donald Trump for the “chaos and carnage” of the day.
Trump had urged protesters at a rally outside the White House shortly beforehand to “peacefully” march on Congress. But he also stirred up the crowd with unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud in the election he had just lost.
Trump had planned to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon but this has since been cancelled.
Biden will make his speech from Statuary Hall, a section of the Capitol complex that was breached by rioters.
"He will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president - in an attempt to mislead the American people, and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role in what happened," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to preside over a moment of silence at noon on the chamber floor.
Lessons from the siege in Washington
Tara McKelvey
BBC News, Washington
Part of the programme in Washington today includes a discussion with historians over the significance of last year's events.
According to those looking back on the impact of the 6 January attack, the lesson would appear to be that democracy is not as sturdy as it seems.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, says the attack on the Capitol was a sign that President Trump was more powerful than many had believed at the time.
She describes the attack as “an authoritarian-leader, cult-rescue operation”. His supporters, she thinks, saw themselves as rising up to save him.
“America’s not as unique as we imagined,” says Michael Dobbs, who has written about Central Europe and the Soviet Union. “I think we must conclude that there’s the possibility that democracy doesn’t last forever, and that applies to the United States as much as other countries.”
“The United States is not unique, and democracy is a fragile plant that needs to be protected,” he says.
There may be a small silver lining, though, according to Tim Weiner, the author of One Man Against the World: The Tragedy of Richard Nixon. The attack made people realise the importance of instituting “stronger measures” to protect voting and American democracy.
Welcome to our live coverage
The United States is marking the first anniversary of the 6 January Capitol riots today.
A year ago, a mob stormed the US Congress in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's election victory over former President Donald Trump.
Over 700 people have been arrested in connection with the riot so far, and investigations continue.
There are a series of events planned throughout the day, mostly by Democrats, including a speech by President Biden and testimonials from members of Congress who were the target of the attack.
You can follow all the events here, as well as analysis of how that dark day for US democracy is viewed by Americans today.