The top Senate Republican has just released a statement describing the violence from one year ago as "a dark day for Congress and our country".

"The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job," wrote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell described the actions of pro-Trump rioters on the day as "antithetical to the rule of law" and said he would continue to support bringing those involved to account.

But he accused Democrats of "stunning" and "jaw-dropping" attempts to politicise the events of the day.

“A year ago today, the Senate did not bend or break. We stuck together, stood strong, gaveled back in, and did our job," he concluded.

"Senators should not be trying to exploit this anniversary to damage the Senate in a different way from within.”

The long-time senator from Kentucky is not in Washington today as Democratic leaders prepare to commemorate the day.

He is instead leading a Republican delegation to the funeral of a late Senate colleague in Georgia, a sign of the delicate political balance he has attempted to strike over the events of the day.