Prince Andrew fails to get US civil case dismissed

Virginia Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, 38, is one of the most prominent accusers of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre alleges she was brought from the US to Britain aged 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew.

She says in 2001 the prince, Epstein, and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell took her to a club in London.

Giuffre alleges she was told by Maxwell that she had to "do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey".

She says she had sex with the duke upstairs at Maxwell's house in Belgravia later that evening.

She alleges the duke assaulted her on two other occasions.

Prince Andrew has denied all the allegations against him.

He said Giuffre's account of their London meeting, nightclub visit, and sex at a house in Belgravia "didn't happen".