Prince Andrew fails to get US civil case dismissed

Virginia Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, 38, is one of the most prominent accusers of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Giuffre alleges she was brought from the US to Britain aged 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew.
She says in 2001 the prince, Epstein, and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell took her to a club in London.
Giuffre alleges she was told by Maxwell that she had to "do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey".
She says she had sex with the duke upstairs at Maxwell's house in Belgravia later that evening.
She alleges the duke assaulted her on two other occasions.
Prince Andrew has denied all the allegations against him.
He said Giuffre's account of their London meeting, nightclub visit, and sex at a house in Belgravia "didn't happen".
Buckingham Palace has said it won't be able to comment on the legal developments regarding Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son.
A spokesperson said: "We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter."
Analysis: Prince facing bruising cross-examination in court
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, royal correspondent
This outcome means difficult days and big decisions ahead
for Prince Andrew.
Trying to block the case using the deal between the dead
paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre was already heavy with
reputational risks.
With that rejected, the case against him will push ahead and
lawyers for Giuffre and the prince will start testing each others’
stories, requiring detailed personal evidence.
A civil trial in New York in the autumn is now on the
horizon, where Giuffre can put her allegations.
Prince Andrew, who has strongly rejected any wrongdoing,
will have the chance to publicly clear his name.
But it’s hard to imagine the Royal Family would want to see
a bruising cross-examination in a New York courthouse.
That could mean an out-of-court settlement. But that’s not
the best look either, leaving the allegations unresolved.
Good options are in short supply for a prince under
pressure.
What's the case about?
If you are just joining us, here's a recap on how we got here.
The Duke of York has been accused of sexual abuse in a civil case in the US.
Virginia Giuffre says she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Jeffrey Epstein from the age of 16.
She alleges part of her abuse involved being lent out to other powerful men - including Prince Andrew.
Giuffre says the duke sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18. The first time was in 2001 in London, she alleges, after she was introduced to the prince by Epstein and his then-girlfriend, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
Prince Andrew has consistently denied all the allegations against him.
The duke says on the date Giuffre claims they met, he was looking after his children at home, taking his daughter Princess Beatrice to a party in Pizza Express in Woking, near London, and spending the evening at home.
Ruling makes no judgement on Duke's guilt, judge says
In his verdict, Judge Lewis A Kaplan stressed that his ruling does not express any view as to the truth of Virginia Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew.
"Given the court's limited task of ruling on this motion, nothing in this opinion or previously in these proceedings properly may be construed as indicating a view with respect to the truth of the charges or countercharges or as to the intention of the parties in entering into the 2009 Agreement," Judge Kaplan said.
Prince Andrew has failed in his bid to get a civil case which alleges he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre dismissed by a US judge.
The Duke of York's lawyers had said the case should be thrown out, citing a 2009 deal Giuffre signed with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But a New York judge ruled that the claim could be heard.
This means Prince Andrew, who has consistently denied the allegations against him, now faces a civil trial.
Who is Virginia Giuffre?
