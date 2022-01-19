Reuters Copyright: Reuters A new Gallup poll found just 40% of US adults approve of the job the president is doing Image caption: A new Gallup poll found just 40% of US adults approve of the job the president is doing

Joe Biden is holding this press conference in perilous times. Polls show he has the lowest ratings of almost any first-year US president: only Donald Trump fared worse.

At one level that reflects Americans’ frustration with the continuing pandemic and the highest level of inflation in a generation – the two issues that concern them most and over which Biden has limited control. But he’s lost support from those who say his administration is not focused enough on the economy and is issuing confusing information about the pandemic.

There is less immediate interest in what Biden has been focused on - his legislative agenda on social spending and voting rights - which is anyway stalled in congress.

The low ratings also reflect a country that has never been more polarised in modern times, something a news conference won’t change.

But to the extent that Biden’s comments can make a difference, and most of the drop in polls is due to disaffected independent voters, he’d do well to reassure anxious Americans that he understands their concerns and set out a clear roadmap for how he will address them.