Joe Biden is holding this press conference in perilous times. Polls show he has the lowest ratings of almost any first-year US president: only Donald Trump fared worse.
At one level that reflects Americans’ frustration with the continuing pandemic and the highest level of inflation in a generation – the two issues that concern them most and over which Biden has limited control. But he’s lost support from those who say his administration is not focused enough on the economy and is issuing confusing information about the pandemic.
There is less immediate interest in what Biden has been focused on - his legislative agenda on social spending and voting rights - which is anyway stalled in congress.
The low ratings also reflect a country that has never been more polarised in modern times, something a news conference won’t change.
But to the extent that Biden’s comments can make a difference, and most of the drop in polls is due to disaffected independent voters, he’d do well to reassure anxious Americans that he understands their concerns and set out a clear roadmap for how he will address them.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our coverage of US President Joe Biden’s first press conference of this year.
It’s the sixth formal news conference he has held since taking office.
It's a big deal for the White House because tomorrow marks one year since Biden took office as the 46th president of the United States.
During his inauguration on 20 January 2021, the president promised to “right wrongs”, unify the nation and “do great things”.
Stay with us as we look at what Biden has to say about his successes and disappointments over the last 365 days - and what questions he gets from the press.
Biden's low ratings
Barbara Plett Usher
State Department Correspondent, BBC News
