At the scene: People are still being treated on-site
John Mervin
New York bureau chief, at 36th street station
I'm standing at the cordons right at the entrance of 36th street station. The subway lines in New York are quite shallow compared to other cities and 4th Avenue runs along the tunnel of the subway, and so we're standing right above the incident.
Officers from the New York Police Department suggest people are still being treated at the scene below us. They aren't able to give us timings of when they are going to release more information. For them this is very much an active scene and we are not getting much at the moment.
New York City mayor's office urges public to stay away
New York City’s mayor’s office and the state’s governor both
say they are closely following the situation in Brooklyn and have urged the
public to stay away from the area.
In a post on Twitter, Fabien Levy, press secretary for NYC
Mayor Eric Adams, said that the mayor is already being briefed about the situation.
“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to
stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help
those in need and investigate,” he said.
New York state mayor Kathy Hochul said that state authorities
will work with the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and city
police to provide further updates as they become available.
At least 13 injured in NYC shooting incident
Police in New York City say they are investigating a shooting that has left at least 13 people injured at a Brooklyn subway station.
According to New York’s fire department, firefighters first responded to the 36th street station in Sunset Park around 0830 local time (1330 GMT) following reports of smoke.
First responders at the scene found gunshot victims and unexploded devices at the scene. It is unclear what type of devices were found.
Police have now said that there are no active explosive devices at the station.
Citing an unnamed law enforcement official, the New York Times is reporting that police are seeking a man with a gas mask and wearing an orange construction vest.
Follow here for more updates as this story develops.