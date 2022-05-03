BreakingPresident Joe Biden: Right to choose is 'fundamental'
President Joe Biden has released his first statement following the report:
"We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final
decision of the Court. With that critical caveat, I want to be clear on three points about the cases
before the Supreme Court.
"First, my administration argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v.
Wade. We said that Roe is based on "a long line of
precedent recognizing 'the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’…
against government interference with intensely personal decisions."
"I
believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has
been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the
stability of our law demand that it not be overturned."Second, shortly after the enactment of Texas law SB 8 and other laws
restricting women’s reproductive rights, I directed my Gender Policy Council
and White House Counsel’s Office to prepare options for an administration
response to the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights, under a variety
of possible outcomes in the cases pending before the Supreme Court. We
will be ready when any ruling is issued."Third, if the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s
elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to
choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this
November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and
a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which
I will work to pass and sign into law."
Hillary Clinton: Draft ruling 'an utter disgrace'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has described the possible overturning of Roe as "not surprising" but "outrageous".
"This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote.
"It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace."
As we said earlier, it's important to remember the draft ruling is not final, and could changed before the decision is due in June or July.
Anti-abortion group celebrates ending 'disastrous' Roe
Students for Life Action, one of the country’s largest anti-abortion groups, has celebrated on Twitter, saying that ending the "disastrous Roe v Wade decision is the RIGHT thing to do".
"Remember when we said it was time to reverse Roe and then ban all abortion? Oh yeah, that was today," the group wrote in another tweet.
"Roe v Wade has had a space reserved on the ash heap of history since the moment it was decided."
Top Democrats: Overturning Roe an 'abomination'
Top Democrats - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - called the possible overturning of Roe v Wade as an "abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history".
"Several of these conservative justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the US Senate, ripped up the constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation," Schumer and Pelosi - a devout Catholic - said in a statement.
“The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump," they wrote.
Who could be affected by US abortion changes?
Millions of American women stand to lose access to abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, allowing states to set their own abortion rules.
But while Roe v Wade protects the constitutional right of all women in the US, its absence would not be felt equally among them.
“The typical abortion patient is in their twenties, doesn’t have a lot of money and has one or more children,” said Rachel Jones, a principal investigator at the Guttmacher Institute - a research group in favour of abortion - told the BBC.
“These are the groups that are going to be the most impacted when restrictions are placed on abortion, or abortion is banned.”
Black and Latina women, too, are disproportionately affected by abortion bans.
The most recent demographic data suggests that 61% of abortion patients are non-white, including 28% black and 25% Hispanic.
What is Roe v Wade?
American women have had a guaranteed right to abortion since 1973, with the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case known as Roe v Wade.
By a vote of seven to two, America's top court ruled that a set of Texas statues criminalising abortion violated a woman’s constitutional right of privacy.
Roe v Wade gave American women an absolute right to an abortion in the first “trimester” - the first three months of pregnancy
States still have the power to regulate abortions, but they are not allowed to place an “undue burden” on women seeking abortion services in this period.
Now, it looks like this landmark ruling could soon be overturned.
Analysis
An unprecedented leak
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
Assume for a moment that this draft opinion becomes the law of the land.
In an instant - because of statutes already on the books and "trigger" laws designed for such an occasion - abortion would be illegal in at least 22 states.
The legality of the procedure would become a vicious political battleground in the midst of an election year.
This is the significance of what may be unfolding in the Supreme Court.
Draft opinions, however, are just that - drafts. And there have been accounts of justices shifting their views as the opinion-drafting process unfolds within the cloistered court chambers. This unprecedented leak short-circuits all that.
For most of US history, the Supreme Court has operated like Mount Olympus, handing down opinions from on high. That opacity has been shattered perhaps for good, as the leaking spreads.
What it will mean for the legitimacy of the judicial process in the US remains to be seen, but within the institution itself it seems safe to assume that all trust between the judges, a collegial group once referred to as "the brethren", is gone.
In an era when political norms have been broken like pottery in an earthquake, another big piece has fallen.
Protesters and supporters outside Supreme Court
Soon after the story emerged on Monday, people for and against abortion gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC.
How did the story emerge?
The leak was first reported by the Politico site on Monday night. It got hold of an “initial draft majority opinion”, which was written by
Justice Samuel Alito and circulated inside the court.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be
overruled,” he writes in the document, labelled as the “Opinion of the Court".
“It is time to heed the constitution and return the issue of
abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the document says. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had
damaging consequences.
"And far from bringing about a national settlement of the
abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and
deepened division.”
Again, it must be emphasised this is a draft, unfinalised opinion
– it could change before the final decision, which is due in June or July.
Good morning
Good morning from Washington DC. The United States is waking
up to a major leak from the Supreme Court this morning – a draft ruling
suggests the national right to abortion might be overturned this summer.
It’s important to stress the leak is a draft ruling – and not
final. The decision is due in June or July. But if the ruling becomes final, it
will overturn Roe v Wade – the 1973 ruling that legalised abortion across the
US.
If Roe v Wade is overturned, states would be free to set
their own abortion rules. It’s thought around half of states would then ban the
procedure – 13 have already passed so-called “trigger laws”, that would ban
abortion as soon as Roe v Wade is overturned.
