Amber Heard to take stand in Depp defamation trial

Depp's attorney Dennison questions Hughes on her ability to assess the Depp-Head relationship without having met Depp in person.
"You can't assess a relationship without talking to both parties, can you?" Dennison asks.
"You can get a lot of information from one party - couples records and therapy records," Hughes responds, adding that she talked to Heard for around 30 hours.
Dennison clarifies that he didn't ask whether she could get a lot of information, rather that he asked whether she could assess a relationship on this basis.
Hughes responds: "I didn't spend any time with Mr Depp, it was my understanding he did not sit for a psychological evaluation."
"In fact you have not ever met Mr Depp, have you?", Dennison asks.
"I have not," Hughes responds, adding that she read transcripts of his testimony and reviewed his medical records and text messages.
Psychologist pressed on gender stereotypes
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Depp's attorney Wayne Dennison is pressing forensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes on gender stereotypes in her work, suggesting she has "only" supported female victims at trial.
"You almost always testify on behalf of a woman," Dennison says.
"That's not correct," Hughes responds, adding she doesn't testify on "behalf" of anyone.
"I frequently treat male victims of sexual violence."
Dr Hughes, who was called by Amber Heard's team, testified yesterday she believed Heard was the victim of domestic abuse in her relationship with Depp.
Her comments are in stark contrast to a psychologist called by Depp's team earlier in trial, who claimed Heard had two personality disorders, prone to playing the victim.
BreakingForensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes takes the stand
Amber Heard is due to give evidence soon.
But first, Dr Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist who said she had interviewed Heard multiple times about her experiences with Johnny Depp, is back on the stand.
Now, she faces cross-examination by Depp's team.
Depp: 'I have never struck a woman'
Earlier in the trial, Johnny Depp took the stand. testifying he had never been violent with his ex-wife.
Here's a look back at some key moments from his testimony.
Heard’s request to throw out case denied
Also on Tuesday, as Heard’s lawyers began their case, they asked Judge Penney Azcarate to dismiss the proceedings entirely - arguing it was “undisputed evidence” that Depp abused Heard.
The judge, however, disagreed and ruled the evidence presented so far was enough to keep the case going - and that it was possible the jury might decide in Depp’s favour.
Those kinds of motions are common and largely procedural, and judges rarely grant them.
Heard 'subjected to sexual violence'
While Heard is expected to take the stand shortly, her first witness appeared on Tuesday to tell the court about alleged acts of sexual violence by Depp - during what was described as a “drug fuelled rage”.
Dr Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist, said she had interviewed Heard multiple times about her experiences.
“There was a number of incidents of sexual violence reported in this relationship," she said.
Heard now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result, she said.
Live Reporting
By Holly Honderich, Emily McGarvey, and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Psychologist disagrees with assessment of 'mutual abuse'
Dr Dawn Hughes is not the first therapist to take the stand in this trial.
We've also heard from Dr Laurel Anderson who worked as a couple's therapist for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Dr Anderson testified that the two engaged in "mutual abuse". The psychotherapist described a volatile dynamic between Depp and Heard, with both threatening to walk out of sessions amid arguments.
Now, Dawn Hughes is being asked about this earlier testimony. Dr Hughes says she disagreed with the claim that "mutual abuse" was present.
Read more about earlier psychologist testimony
Psychologist never met Depp in person
Depp's attorney Dennison questions Hughes on her ability to assess the Depp-Head relationship without having met Depp in person.
"You can't assess a relationship without talking to both parties, can you?" Dennison asks.
"You can get a lot of information from one party - couples records and therapy records," Hughes responds, adding that she talked to Heard for around 30 hours.
Dennison clarifies that he didn't ask whether she could get a lot of information, rather that he asked whether she could assess a relationship on this basis.
Hughes responds: "I didn't spend any time with Mr Depp, it was my understanding he did not sit for a psychological evaluation."
"In fact you have not ever met Mr Depp, have you?", Dennison asks.
"I have not," Hughes responds, adding that she read transcripts of his testimony and reviewed his medical records and text messages.
Psychologist pressed on gender stereotypes
Depp's attorney Wayne Dennison is pressing forensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes on gender stereotypes in her work, suggesting she has "only" supported female victims at trial.
"You almost always testify on behalf of a woman," Dennison says.
"That's not correct," Hughes responds, adding she doesn't testify on "behalf" of anyone.
"I frequently treat male victims of sexual violence."
Dr Hughes, who was called by Amber Heard's team, testified yesterday she believed Heard was the victim of domestic abuse in her relationship with Depp.
Her comments are in stark contrast to a psychologist called by Depp's team earlier in trial, who claimed Heard had two personality disorders, prone to playing the victim.
BreakingForensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes takes the stand
Amber Heard is due to give evidence soon.
But first, Dr Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist who said she had interviewed Heard multiple times about her experiences with Johnny Depp, is back on the stand.
Now, she faces cross-examination by Depp's team.
Depp: 'I have never struck a woman'
Earlier in the trial, Johnny Depp took the stand. testifying he had never been violent with his ex-wife.
Here's a look back at some key moments from his testimony.
Heard’s request to throw out case denied
Also on Tuesday, as Heard’s lawyers began their case, they asked Judge Penney Azcarate to dismiss the proceedings entirely - arguing it was “undisputed evidence” that Depp abused Heard.
The judge, however, disagreed and ruled the evidence presented so far was enough to keep the case going - and that it was possible the jury might decide in Depp’s favour.
Those kinds of motions are common and largely procedural, and judges rarely grant them.
Heard 'subjected to sexual violence'
While Heard is expected to take the stand shortly, her first witness appeared on Tuesday to tell the court about alleged acts of sexual violence by Depp - during what was described as a “drug fuelled rage”.
Dr Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist, said she had interviewed Heard multiple times about her experiences.
“There was a number of incidents of sexual violence reported in this relationship," she said.
Heard now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result, she said.
Depp’s team also called expert witnesses earlier in the trial – including one psychologist said Heard showed signs of two personality disorders.
What’s happened so far?
The first weeks of the trial - in Fairfax, Virginia - have largely covered Depp’s version of events, as he went first.
Heard’s team questioned Depp and attempted to refute many of his claims, but she has not given her side of the story.
The evidence presented so far has painted two very different pictures of their life together.
Depp has accused Heard of being physically abusive – of hitting him and throwing objects at his head.
Heard’s legal team have tried to paint Depp as a heavy user of drugs and alcohol who ignored his then-wife's pleas to get clean.
Some of the evidence has included audio recordings of arguments.
Depp could be heard shouting vulgar insults and obscenities at Heard, and insulting her about her weight.
In one exchange, Heard shouts at Depp to put his "cigarettes out on someone else".
He grimaced while the clips were played, while Heard seemed to hold back tears.
Catch up on developments by reading our reporter Holly Honderich’s pre-trial explainer or her summary of last week’s events.
What’s the case about?
The high-profile celebrity trial has attracted a lot of attention as both sides have levelled accusations against the other.
But at its core, it’s a defamation trial – Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, saying his reputation has been damaged because of claims she made about him that he says are false.
In a 2018 article for the Washington Post, Heard wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse.
She didn’t name Depp or anyone else as her alleged abuser – but he says that as her ex-husband, his career has been derailed.
He’s seeking $50m in damages.
In response, Heard is countersuing for $100m, arguing that Depp’s claims in his lawsuit are themselves “false and defamatory accusations” designed to “ruin her life and career”.
The trial has offered a deep look inside the private lives of both celebrities.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning from Washington DC.
Amber Heard is set to begin telling her version of events in the high-profile defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Readers should be aware that the trial has, to date, contained graphic descriptions of physical, sexual, and verbal abuse, and our live coverage may cover some of those topics.
We’ll have updates and analysis from our reporters watching the trial. Things are due to get under way from 10:00 in the US (15:00 BST).