Amber Heard to take stand in Depp defamation trial

Dr Dawn Hughes is not the first therapist to take the stand in this trial.

We've also heard from Dr Laurel Anderson who worked as a couple's therapist for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Dr Anderson testified that the two engaged in "mutual abuse". The psychotherapist described a volatile dynamic between Depp and Heard, with both threatening to walk out of sessions amid arguments.

Now, Dawn Hughes is being asked about this earlier testimony. Dr Hughes says she disagreed with the claim that "mutual abuse" was present.

