Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images More than 4,300 young Americans died from firearms-related injuries in 2020. Image caption: More than 4,300 young Americans died from firearms-related injuries in 2020.

Gun deaths are now the leading cause of death for US children and teenagers, overtaking car crashes, according to research released in April.

In 2020 - the last year for which complete figures are available - 4,300 young Americans died of firearms-related injuries.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the overall rate of gun deaths of all kinds - including suicides, murders, and accidents - rose by 29.5%, twice that of the wider population.

Gun violence in the US has steadily increased since the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

