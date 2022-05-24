The city of 16,000 people is around 83 miles west of San Antonio.
Children await collection at nearby civic centre
Many children have been taken to the nearby Willie DeLeon Civic Center to be reunited with their families. There's a sign outside telling parents and carers which classes are where.
President Biden to speak about shooting soon
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting in Texas and will speak about it this evening when he arrives back at the White House, according to his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
In a tweet, Ms Jean-Pierre wrote that "his prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event".
At least 15 dead in Texas primary school shooting
Fourteen students and one teacher are dead following a
shooting at an elementary school in Texas.
According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the gunman was an 18-year-old male who lived in the area. The shooting took place in the town of Uvalde, about 83 miles (133km) from San Antonio, America's seventh largest city.
Mr Abbott said that the shooter used a handgun and possibly a rifle during the shooting, although that is not yet confirmed.
He was shot dead, it's thought by police. Two officers were also hit during the exchange of gunfire but were not seriously injured.
A news conference with more details is expected shortly. Stay here for all the details.
Guns were leading killer of young Americans in 2020
Gun deaths are now the leading cause of death for US children and teenagers, overtaking car crashes, according to research released in April.
In 2020 - the last year for which complete figures are available - 4,300 young Americans died of firearms-related injuries.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the overall rate of gun deaths of all kinds - including suicides, murders, and accidents - rose by 29.5%, twice that of the wider population.
Gun violence in the US has steadily increased since the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
Read more about the impact of guns on young Americans here.
'What are we doing?' - US senator gives emotional speech
In 2012, in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, 20 children and six adults died when a gunman rampaged through a primary school.
And Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut has just given an emotional speech in the Senate.
Children killed were in second, third, and fourth grades
Some more now from the brief news conference held by local police chief Pete Arredondo.
He said that Robb Elementary School, the site of the "mass casualty event", is attended by children who are in second, third, and fourth grades.
That means its pupils range between 7 and 10 years of age.
66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl in critical condition
In addition to the 15 confirmed deaths, police said there were an unspecified number of injuries.
We are getting more information now on those injuries - they include a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who are in critical condition at San Antonio's University Hospital.
Police: Suspect is dead; a number of people are injured
We're hearing from Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde schools chief of police, who is giving a news conference.
He says the mass casualty event occurred at Robb Elementary School at about 11:32 this morning.
He confirmed the suspect, described as acting alone, is now dead.
In addition to the confirmed deaths, a number of people have been injured - but he did not specify how many.
Watch: Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirms 15 deaths
May's string of mass shootings in the US
The shooting in Uvalde is one of several mass shootings to have taken place across the US in May.
A US non-profit group, the Gun Violence Archive, defines mass shootings as those in which four people or more were wounded or killed.
The organisation has recorded 215 such shootings so far this year to the middle of May, including nine in which more than four people were killed.
Here are just some of the incidents from this month:
May 13: Sixteen people were wounded by gunfire in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Five men were arrested after being treated for gunshot wounds
May 14: 10 people were killed and three wounded in Buffalo, New York, in a racially motivated attack. The shooter was arrested
May 15: One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, California
May 15: Two men were killed and three wounded at a shooting in a flea market in Houston, Texas. The shooting reportedly was caused by a fight among the five men
BreakingGunman named in Texas school shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male.
According to Abbott, Ramos abandoned his vehicle and went into the school armed with a pistol and possibly a rifle.
"He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.
Ramos is dead - it's thought he was killed by police who were sent to the scene.
Pictures from the scene
How the school district broke the news on Twitter
The message was posted three hours ago:
What do we know about the school?
