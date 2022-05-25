'When are we going to do something?' - coach's plea
The head coach for the NBA's Golden State Warriors refused to talk about basketball during a Tuesday night news conference. Instead, he delivered an emotional speech condemning gun violence in the United States.
Steve Kerr said "basketball questions don't matter" before talking about recent shootings in the US and asking when something would be done.
In pictures: A community mourns
There has been an outpouring of grief in the city of Uvalde following the news of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Vigils have been held around the city, while children from the school were transported to a nearby civic centre.
Biden calls for 'common sense gun laws' in emotional plea
Here are fuller remarks from President Biden in the wake of the shooting - delivered at the White House on Tuesday night. He spoke with First Lady Jill Biden, herself a teacher, at his side, demanding: "When in God's name are we going to do what we know in our gut needs to be done?"
Quote Message: It's been 3,448 days - almost 10 years - since I stood up at a grade school in Connecticut where another gunman massacred 26 people, including 20 first graders, at Sandy Hook elementary school. Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gunfire reported on school grounds.
Listing a number of sites where such shootings had taken place, Biden said he was "sick and tired of it".
He told the televised briefing:
Quote Message: Don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage. I spent my career as a senator and vice president working to pass common-sense gun laws. We can't and won't prevent every tragedy, but we know [these laws] work and have positive impact - when we passed the assault weapons ban, mass shootings went down. When the law expired, mass shootings tripled.
Quote Message: The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong. What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for, except to kill someone?
He finished by saying:
Quote Message: The gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons, which make them the largest profit. For God's sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry.
Analysis
A shocking tragedy, but no sign gun control laws will pass
Sarah Smith
Reporting from Uvalde, Texas
This is a profoundly shocking tragedy, yet in America it is also depressingly familiar. The grief and sympathy being expressed around the country is genuine. But no one is genuinely surprised that this could happen.
There have already been 27 school shootings this year alone. Young school children routinely rehearse what to do if a gunman enters their classroom.
It's only 10 days since ten people were killed in a mass shooting in New York.
Politicians recognise this a problem almost unique to America, where guns have overtaken car crashes as the leading cause of death for children and teenagers. But it's a problem that politics seem incapable of solving. Deeply entrenched views on gun control are not changed in response to events like the tragedy in Uvalde.
"Why do we keep letting this happen?" asked President Biden. "Why are we willing to live with this carnage?"
But there is no sign that Democrats will get any closer to passing tighter gun control legislation. Some Republicans are already accusing them of using this latest school shooting to cynically further their own political objectives.
Robb Elementary School will join the roll call of school shootings along with Sandy Hook and the Parkland shooting. The killing of innocent schoolchildren has reignited the debate over guns in America, but has not brought it any closer to a resolution.
WATCH: 'I'm sick and tired of it, we have to act' - Biden
President Joe Biden reacted swiftly to the shooting, reflecting on how many mass shootings there have been in the US since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 when he was vice-president.
"Don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," he said.
Thank you for joining us
We're restarting our live coverage after 19 young children and two adults were killed in a shooting at a primary school in south Texas on Tuesday.
Here's a brief re-cap of what we know so far:
The gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School - which teaches children aged seven to 10 - in the city of Uvalde before he was killed by law enforcement, officials said
The 18-year-old suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines, investigators say
The teenager is suspected of shooting his grandmother before the rampage
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned a vehicle before entering the school to "horrifically, incomprehensibly" open fire
