Live
Verdict reached in Depp-Heard defamation trial
viewing this page
By Marianna Brady, Max Matza, Holly Honderich, Bernd Debusmann and Heather Sharp. With live reporting from Fairfax, VA from Nomia Iqbal and David Sillito.
By Marianna Brady, Max Matza, Holly Honderich, Bernd Debusmann and Heather Sharp. With live reporting from Fairfax, VA from Nomia Iqbal and David Sillito.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Heard and Depp - in their own words
Here's a look at what the former couple have said about each other on the witness stand.
What did Amber Heard say on the stand?
When Amber Heard took the stand, jurors heard a wildly different account of her relationship with Depp from the one offered by his team.
Heard, like her ex-husband, described an intense and immediate connection between the pair.
"I felt like butterflies. I couldn't see straight," she said.
But that connection was marred, Heard testified, by a sudden transformation. Depp would disappear for days, she claimed, and return drunk, high and angry.
She described violent outbursts - slaps, head butts and sharp kicks to the head - and disturbing episodes of sexual assault throughout their relationship.
"I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me," Heard told the jury of her decision to file for divorce in 2016.
"I had to leave him," she said. "I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't.”
Depp has denied all allegations of assault.
What did Johnny Depp say on the stand?
Throughout the trial, Depp portrayed his ex-wife as a volatile spouse who abused and demeaned him.
After the romance of their first year together soured, the pair argued regularly, Depp said.
Heard frequently issued a "sarcastic, demeaning, aggressive, violent, toxic spew", and occasionally resorted to violence, he said.
Depp told the jury: "She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence."
Heard has admitted to striking her former partner on several occasions, after "years of not defending myself". But Heard said she was never "abusive" to Depp.
Wait, what is defamation again?
Defamation occurs when a written or spoken statement injures the reputation of a third party.
The standard for a public figure in the US to prove they have been defamed is very high.
In this case, Depp’s lawyers must have convinced the jury that Heard made the allegations knowing they were false or with "reckless disregard" of whether they were false or not.
How did we get here?
The livestreamed defamation trial has been watched by millions of viewers, with key moments replayed and debated across social media.
Now, after six weeks, the bitter legal battle between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has almost come to a close.
Depp sued Heard for $50m(£40m) over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in which she described her experience as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".
She did not mention Depp or any other alleged perpetrator by name.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good afternoon from Virginia, where a jury has reached a verdict in the high-profile civil lawsuit between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The verdict is expected at 15:00 local time (19:00 GMT).
We’re expected to hear soon about the decision from the seven-member jury, who have been deliberating since Friday.
The six-week trial has involved graphic accusations of emotional and physical abuse - by both sides. Depp, 58, and Heard, 36, have each denied any abuse.
Readers should be aware that the trial has contained graphic allegations of assault, and our live coverage may cover some of those topics.
We’ll have updates and analysis from our reporters watching the trial.