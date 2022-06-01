Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Amber Heard in court on 5 May Image caption: Amber Heard in court on 5 May

When Amber Heard took the stand, jurors heard a wildly different account of her relationship with Depp from the one offered by his team.

Heard, like her ex-husband, described an intense and immediate connection between the pair.

"I felt like butterflies. I couldn't see straight," she said.

But that connection was marred, Heard testified, by a sudden transformation. Depp would disappear for days, she claimed, and return drunk, high and angry.

She described violent outbursts - slaps, head butts and sharp kicks to the head - and disturbing episodes of sexual assault throughout their relationship.

"I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me," Heard told the jury of her decision to file for divorce in 2016.

"I had to leave him," she said. "I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't.”

Depp has denied all allegations of assault.