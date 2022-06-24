BBC Copyright: BBC

With a soul-gospel song called "Freedom" playing in the background, anti-abortion activists outside the Supreme Court are rejoicing.

But the work is not done, as one activist, Rebecca Oas, 41, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, says.

“I am elated,” she tells me.

But her expression changing, she says that the decision announced today is only one step in the direction she and her colleagues want the US and the world to go on: “It’s not enough just to make this the law of the land. To be pro-life is to make this [abortion] unthinkable.”

Behind her, friends and colleagues in her activist group explode in regular cheers.