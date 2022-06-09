Capitol riot hearings to open with focus on Trump

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has continued to insist that the 2020 election was “rigged”.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, he insisted that the committee of “political thugs” should have been investigating alleged voter fraud, not the Capitol attack.

The panel did not “spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington DC in massive numbers,” he said, adding that the crowd in Washington DC on 6 January, 2021 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to make America great again”.

“It was about an election that was rigged and stolen, and a country that was about to go to hell,” he said.

“Look at our country now”.