Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Committee members watching a clip of Donald Trump on 13 June Image caption: Committee members watching a clip of Donald Trump on 13 June

Today’s hearing is the third held so far by the committee investigating the 6 January, 2021 riots at the US Capitol.

Over the course of the two previous hearings, the committee has sought to lay out their case that the riot formed part of a far-reaching conspiracy to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.

In the first hearing on 9 January, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said that Mr Trump “was at the centre” of this effort to “stop the peaceful transfer of power” after the November 2020 election.

The committee has also aimed to make the case that the insistence of Trump and some of his allies - such as former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani - that the election was stolen directly led to the riot.

To do so, the committee has used testimony from members of Trump’s inner circle, including former Attorney General William Barr and daughter Ivanka Trump.