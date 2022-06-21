We've heard from Liz Cheney, the committee's vice-chair.
The Republican congresswoman says there will be two areas of focus in today's hearing.
The first topic are the phone calls made by Donald Trump to officials in Georgia and other states in his efforts to overturn Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.
Secondly, Cheney says, we will hear about the threats and pressure Trump he exerted on local election officials in late 2020.
The phone call in question
Over a one-hour call on 2 January 2021 - four days before the riot - Trump quarrelled with his fellow Republican, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, for his refusal to attribute Trump's loss there to false claims of "voter fraud".
“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said.
“Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger responded.
In another portion of the call, a frustrated Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”
“You should want to have an accurate election. And you’re a Republican,” he continued.
Raffensperger hit back: “We believe that we do have an accurate election.”
Why is Georgia so significant?
Biden managed to flip Georgia for the Democrats for the first time in 28 years when he won the state in 2020.
His victory came as a shock to Republicans in the ruby red state. Trump argued that this unlikely victory was proof of a conspiracy against him.
Only days later, the state elected a Democratic Senator - Raphael Warnock - who unseated a sitting Republican senator.
Warnock is up for re-election in November, and is pitted against Trump-backed nominee Herschel Walker.
Walker recently shook up the race with the revelation that he had three previously unknown children.
Today's witness list
The committee is expected to call four witnesses to testify.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who as the top official overseeing the election in his state was pressured by Trump to "find" votes to beat Biden
His deputy, Gabriel Sterling, who played a prominent public role in pushing back on Trump's false claims of voter fraud in his state
Rusty Bowers, the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, who was pressured by Trump's ally and former lawyer Rudy Giuliani to try to overturn the state's result
Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a Georgia election worker that Trump and his allies accused of orchestrating an illegal voting scheme, leading to threats against her and her mother
The hearing has begun
The hearing has just started.
Today's hearing is expected to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the result of the election.
False claims of voter fraud by Trump and his allies have been blamed for leading to the violence on 6 January in Washington.
We'll hear from two election officials in Georgia - including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump called asking him to "find" the votes he needed to beat Biden.
Also testifying is a top Republican state house official in Arizona, and a Georgia election worker who Trump and other Republicans accused of carrying out a fake ballot scheme.
According to lawmakers, this led to threats against her and her mother's lives.
The 6 January committee aims to prove that Trump fought to get contested states to pass electors - the group that certifies the election result - to pass a false slate of electors that would support Trump.
Welcome to our live coverage
It's day four of the public hearings into the US Capitol riot.
The hearings aim to paint a full picture of the events that unfolded on 6 January 2021 as supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump sought to stop Democrat Joe Biden from being confirmed as the winner of the 2020 election.
The Democratic-led committee says its findings will show the attack was the result of a co-ordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the election.
Critics, however, have argued against the validity and purpose of the panel. Trump has declared it a "kangaroo court" designed to distract from the "disaster" of Democratic governance.
-
