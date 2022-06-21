Over a one-hour call on 2 January 2021 - four days before the riot - Trump quarrelled with his fellow Republican, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, for his refusal to attribute Trump's loss there to false claims of "voter fraud".

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said.

“Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger responded.

In another portion of the call, a frustrated Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

“You should want to have an accurate election. And you’re a Republican,” he continued.

Raffensperger hit back: “We believe that we do have an accurate election.”