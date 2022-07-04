Reuters Copyright: Reuters Highland Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago, has become the latest scene of a US mass shooting Image caption: Highland Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago, has become the latest scene of a US mass shooting

Across the Chicago suburbs, parade-goers set up lawn chairs to claim their spots on the parade route the night before – poised to celebrate the first Independence Day without Covid restrictions in two summers.

But this Fourth of July, celebrations were disrupted in the late morning, as the Highland Park parade became the most recent target for a US mass shooter.

The nearby suburbs have gone into lockdown, cancelling local parades and firework shows across the area.

People are afraid to leave their homes and beaches are being evacuated.

Gun violence in Chicago (whose centre lies to the south of here) tends to rise over holiday weekends – as the hot weather sends people outdoors. In 2021, over 100 people were shot and 17 killed over the Fourth of July weekend in the city of Chicago.

The shooting comes just a month after the deadly shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York – and a week after the US Congress passed the first bipartisan legislation on guns in America.