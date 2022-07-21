Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will loom over this hearing. His actions and response to the riot will be its main focus, so what has he said about the committee's work?

He has dismissed the hearings, writing in June that the Democrat-led committee was “illegally constituted” and a “kangaroo court”.

Ahead of the last hearing, Trump accused the committee of unfairly targeting him and dismissed past witness testimonies as “fake and made up stories”.

He has also continued to repeat his false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, saying that “there is massive and incontestable evidence and proof”.

Earlier on Thursday, the ex-president again took to his Truth Social platform to argue his vice-president. Mike Pence, had made the wrong decision by choosing to certify the election result.

He wrote that "everybody ganged up and said that Mike had no choice", which he called "an election-changing event".