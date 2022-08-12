Representatives for Trump has been making the case since Monday that he had the authority as president to de-classify all of the recovered documents before he left office, and did so.

“Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ’seize’ anything,” he said on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday.

“They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago."

Legal experts have told US media it is unclear whether this argument would hold up in court.

Although the president does have the legal authority to declassify information, the procedure is unclear.

Supporters of Trump say he could simply say out loud that documents are declassified. Others argue that a more formal process is necessary.