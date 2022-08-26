All attention now is on the affidavit, which outlines the evidence the Department of Justice had gathered in order to obtain its search warrant.
A group of leading US news organisations have argued the release of that document is in the public interest. The justice department, however, opposes its release, saying this could jeopardise its investigation.
Having heard both arguments, federal judge Bruce Reinhart concluded he was "inclined" to unseal some of the affidavit.
He instructed the department to redact the document in a way that would not undermine its ongoing investigation and gave it until Thursday to do so. That means - when it is made public later today - some sensitive elements will likely be removed.
This includes details of the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents and uncharged parties in the case, as well as "the investigation's strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods".
But the affidavit may still contain some dramatic new details about the search.
Clock ticking on document release
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
The clock is ticking toward the court-imposed deadline for when the justice department has to release its redacted copy of the affidavit it used to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.
The document could shed light on the reasons why the FBI launched its unprecedented entry into Donald Trump’s Florida home – and offer clues about why the former president took classified materials with him in the chaotic final days at the White House.
The government-requested redactions to the affidavit, approved yesterday by Judge Bruce Reinhart, may conceal the most revealing portions of the document, however.
In an order issued here in Palm Beach on Thursday afternoon, he said the cuts were appropriate to protect justice department sources and witnesses and shield the scope and strategy behind the federal investigation into the former president’s handling of secret material.
Earlier this week, the judge splashed some cold water on hopes for a blockbuster revelation.
“I cannot say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in a meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately reach that conclusion,” he wrote on Monday.
Soon we’ll have our answer.
Welcome to our live coverage
Just over two weeks ago, the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.
We are now awaiting the release of a highly sensitive court document that may shed more light on why the FBI search took place.
The US Department of Justice has until noon local time (17:00 BST) to make public the affidavit it used to request the search warrant.
The affidavit will be redacted - because the department fears its uncensored release could jeopardise its investigation - but may still reveal some of the reasoning behind the unprecedented action against a former president.
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates.