EPA Copyright: EPA

All attention now is on the affidavit, which outlines the evidence the Department of Justice had gathered in order to obtain its search warrant.

A group of leading US news organisations have argued the release of that document is in the public interest. The justice department, however, opposes its release, saying this could jeopardise its investigation.

Having heard both arguments, federal judge Bruce Reinhart concluded he was "inclined" to unseal some of the affidavit.

He instructed the department to redact the document in a way that would not undermine its ongoing investigation and gave it until Thursday to do so. That means - when it is made public later today - some sensitive elements will likely be removed.

This includes details of the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents and uncharged parties in the case, as well as "the investigation's strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods".

But the affidavit may still contain some dramatic new details about the search.