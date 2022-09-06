RCMP/Handout via REUTERSCopyright: RCMP/Handout via REUTERS
Police have charged brothers Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, with first-degree murder.
The older brother, Damien, was found dead on Monday at the James Smith Cree Nation - an indigenous community where most of the victims lived.
Police believe Damien's injuries were not self-inflicted.
His brother, Myles, is still at large and dangerous, police say.
Myles Sanderson has an extensive criminal history of violent behaviour dating back years that is detailed in parole records, according to local media.
He was released from minimum security prison in 2021 August, following treatment for substance abuse.
Police have been looking for Myles Sanderson since May after he stopped meeting with his caseworker.
What we know so far
Here are the latest developments in the case, two days after the
stabbings in the remote James Smith Cree Nation reserve in Saskatchewan.
•Police are still searching for Myles Sanderson, who they believe may be injured and might seek medical assistance
•He is considered armed and dangerous, and has a lengthy criminal record. Authorities in the city of Regina say they believe he is in the town
•His brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead by authorities in the same community as the attacks took place. The details of his death are unclear, although police say it appears his wounds were not self-inflicted
•The suspects' motives remain unknown. Both were charged with murder
•Members of the public are being urged to provide any information that might lead to the arrest of Myles Sanderson
Welcome
Hello and welcome to another day of our live coverage of the
aftermath of the deadly attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left 10 dead and 18 injured.
A massive manhunt is still under way for one of the suspects,
30-year-old Myles Sanderson. Sanderson's brother Damien, 31, was found dead on Monday.
Residents are being urged to report any information that
might lead to Sanderson's capture.
