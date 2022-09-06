RCMP/Handout via REUTERS Copyright: RCMP/Handout via REUTERS

Police have charged brothers Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, with first-degree murder.

The older brother, Damien, was found dead on Monday at the James Smith Cree Nation - an indigenous community where most of the victims lived.

Police believe Damien's injuries were not self-inflicted.

His brother, Myles, is still at large and dangerous, police say.

Myles Sanderson has an extensive criminal history of violent behaviour dating back years that is detailed in parole records, according to local media.

He was released from minimum security prison in 2021 August, following treatment for substance abuse.

Police have been looking for Myles Sanderson since May after he stopped meeting with his caseworker.