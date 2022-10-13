“What did President Trump know? What was he told? What was his personal and substantial role in the multi-part plan to overturn the election?”

January 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson made his intentions clear during his opening statement. But he also said he wanted to avoid partisanship, taking pains to emphasise that the majority of the evidence, via testimony and documents, came from Republicans – some of whom had a “worked loyally for Donald Trump for years”.

“This investigation is not about politics, it’s not about party, it’s about the facts plain and simple,” Rep Thompson said.

The panel is led by Democrats but includes two Republicans including Vice-Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney said today that the "weight of evidence" shows to date that the former president was the "central cause" of 6 January.

She has paid a political price for her involvement in the committee.

Having failed to be re-nominated by voters of her party, she’ll be leaving Congress after the next election.