The path of Hurricane Ian, projected by the US National Hurricane Centre, engulfs a large part of mid-to-northern Florida, from Cape Coral all the way to Jacksonville, though not all areas will feel it with the same intensity.
It is expected to make landfall on Florida's western coast in the afternoon local time, between Port Charlotte and Sarasota.
At the moment, Ian appears to be just shy of a Category 5 hurricane, and there is fear it may strengthen as it reaches Florida’s coast.
As it makes its way up, Ian will eventually hit Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, but it will be much weaker by then, downgrading to a tropical storm.
Ian has already hit Cuba on its way to Florida. There, it forced the evacuation of more than 19,000 people in Pinar del Rio, a western province in Cuba.
In pictures: Florida prepares for Ian
The latest on Hurricane Ian
As of 07:00 local time (12:00 GMT), Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane
It had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (249 kmh), making it just short of a Category 5 hurricane - the most devastating level
Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has warned residents along the state's western coast there could be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surges
Some areas in Florida's Key West have already experienced severe flooding as the storm passed through Tuesday night
Around 145,600 people in Florida are currently without power
Millions of Floridians along the coast are under evacuation orders
How big is the hurricane?
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hurricane Ian as it heads towards the US state of Florida.
The impact of this hurricane is anticipated to be historic. Some parts of the state have not seen a hurricane of this magnitude in about a century.
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency and has called up 5,000 National Guard troops to help out.
Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon local time.
Stay with us for the latest updates.