The path of Hurricane Ian, projected by the US National Hurricane Centre, engulfs a large part of mid-to-northern Florida, from Cape Coral all the way to Jacksonville, though not all areas will feel it with the same intensity.

It is expected to make landfall on Florida's western coast in the afternoon local time, between Port Charlotte and Sarasota.

At the moment, Ian appears to be just shy of a Category 5 hurricane, and there is fear it may strengthen as it reaches Florida’s coast.

As it makes its way up, Ian will eventually hit Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, but it will be much weaker by then, downgrading to a tropical storm.

Ian has already hit Cuba on its way to Florida. There, it forced the evacuation of more than 19,000 people in Pinar del Rio, a western province in Cuba.