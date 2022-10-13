Judge reads verdict in Parkland gunman's death penalty trial

The victims' families are sitting in the front row of the court.

More and more heads are shaking as the judge announces verdicts of life in prison, and not the death penalty.

Tony Montalto - who lost his daughter Gina in the attack - looks particularly upset. He has been shaking his head repeatedly.

He has his arm around his wife, Jennifer, who dropped her head on his shoulder when the count relating to Gina was read out.