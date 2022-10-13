Judge reads verdict in Parkland gunman's death penalty trial

The judge is still reading out the verdicts for each first-degree murder count one by one.
So far, each verdict read out has recommended a life sentence for the gunman.
Families visibly upset as counts are read out
Sam Cabral
Reporting from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The victims' families are sitting in the front row of the court.
More and more heads are shaking as the judge announces verdicts of life in prison, and not the death penalty.
Tony Montalto - who lost his daughter Gina in the attack - looks particularly upset. He has been shaking his head repeatedly.
He has his arm around his wife, Jennifer, who dropped her head on his shoulder when the count relating to Gina was read out.
Life in prison recommended - so far
In the first eight of 17 counts, jurors have agreed on a number of aggravating factors that would warrant the death penalty, but at least one juror believes there were mitigating factors that warrant life in prison instead.
On each count, the jury must recommend either life imprisonment or death. A unanimous vote by the jury is required for the death penalty.
There are still counts to be read, and for any of them the jury could still recommend the death sentence.
Judge reading out aggravating factors
The judge is currently going through the various aggravating factors that would make a culprit eligible for a death sentence.
Each count is taking several minutes to read.
The aggravating factors played a key role in the prosecution's case during the death penalty trial.
In Florida, the aggravating factors include homicides “committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification”.
Additional aggravating factors - which experts say could be key in the Parkland case - are whether the crime “was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” and whether the defendant "created a great risk of death to many persons”.
Seventeen counts against defendant read out
Seventeen separate verdicts are now being read out - one for each of the victims.
A death penalty would require a unanimous vote from the jury on any single one of these counts.
Defendant awaits sentencing
The defendant has been in near-constant conversation with members of his legal team since he sat down.
Each lawyer has taken a seat next to him and faced him as they spoke. One put a hand around his shoulder as they huddled.
The judge has asked the jury to pass the verdict forms over.
Jury enters the room
Everyone rises as the jury enters the courtroom. The families of the victims and the legal teams are inside as well. It's just a matter of moments before we have a decision.
The jury deliberated for about a day. At one point they asked for transcripts from expert witnesses and to see the AR-15 rifle used in the attack - which was brought over by the sheriff's office this morning.
They also wanted to see one of the ammunition magazines, which had a swastika etched on to its side.
We'll hear the outcome any minute now.
Judge enters courtroom
Judge Elizabeth Scherer has entered the courtroom and invited the jury back in to read their verdict.
What happened at Parkland?
As we continue to wait for the sentencing verdict, here's a reminder of the horror that unfolded in Parkland, Florida.
Seventeen people were killed - and another 17 wounded - during the 14 February 2018 attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The attack began at 14:19 in the afternoon when the gunman - who had been expelled the previous year for disciplinary reasons - arrived on campus armed with a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and shot dead 14 students and three staff members.
All the victims were shot within a four-minute time span.
The gunman managed to leave the school by blending in with students, and lingered in the area after reportedly buying a soft drink at a nearby mall.
Soon after, at about 15:40, he was arrested by police officers about two miles (3.2km) away from the school.
Families await verdict in the courtroom
Sam Cabral
Reporting from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The courtroom is more packed today than it was yesterday.
Victims’ families are seated together, some huddled in intense chatter. I’ve seen many of them hug and console each other as they speak.
The defendant has just entered the courtroom, dressed in a collared shirt and striped sweater, and is now sitting with his defence team.
Verdict to come shortly
The verdict reached by the 12-member jury is about to be announced.
We'll bring you live updates as it is read to the court. You can also watch by clicking on the play button at the top of the page.
Families of victims wrestle with what justice means
The imminent verdict will see a jury decide whether the gunman deserves life in prison or the death penalty.
But ever since the shooting five years ago, families have been wrestling with how to find justice for such a heinous act.
A long wait for justice nears its end
Sam Cabral
Reporting from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
It still feels like summer in Fort Lauderdale. The sun is out, the skies are clear and the temperature is just under 30C (86F).
Downtown, on the 17th floor of the Broward County Courthouse, those who lost loved ones at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - some 30 miles (48km) north-west of here - are waiting to hear the gunman’s fate.
Will he get the death penalty or will he be sentenced to life in prison? Either way, the decision comes after more than three months of emotional - often harrowing - testimony.
The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday morning, in isolation and without mobile phone access.
We will hear the decision in about fifteen minutes.
What states have the death penalty?
Bernd Debusmann Jr
Reporting from Washington
A total of 27 states still allow for the death penalty. Three of those states - California, Oregon and Pennsylvania - have called a moratorium on executions.
So far this year, 11 people have been executed across five states. The most recent execution saw a 38-year-old man put to death in Texas for a 2004 murder committed during a robbery that had netted him $1.25 (£1.12).
Florida’s most recent execution took place in 2019 when serial killer Gary Ray Bowles, 57, who had been found guilty of murdering six men in 1994, was put to death.
The Parkland gunman pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
After the plea, the case headed to a penalty trial, in which jurors were tasked with determining whether he would be given the death penalty or receive life in prison without parole.
During the emotional trial, prosecutors sought to show that the shooting had been “cold, calculated and premeditated”. They argued that the gunman deserved to to be sentenced to death for the "goal-directed, planned, systematic murder - mass murder - of 14 students, an athletic director, a teacher and a coach".
Jurors were also shown gruesome video evidence from the crime scene, as well as video of the attacker calmly ordering a drink from a nearby shop minutes after the massacre.
At one point, jurors were taken to the preserved crime scene where school supplies and Valentine’s Day cards were still scattered.
The defence team sought to portray the admitted murderer as a deeply troubled young man whose brain was “irretrievably broken” due to a difficult childhood.
“We must understand the person behind the crime,” his lead lawyer, Melisa McNeil, told jurors.
All 12 jurors must vote unanimously in order for him to be put to death.
Death penalty or life in prison
The
jury - made up of seven men and five women - will soon announce whether the
Parkland gunman will face the death penalty or life in prison.
Here’s
what we know:
Nikolas Cruz,
24, pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High
School in February 2018
His defence team
said he should receive life in prison arguing that his "brain was
irretrievably broken" owing to a difficult childhood
The prosecution
argued he planned a "systematic massacre" and should be
sentenced to death
All jurors must
vote unanimously in order for him to receive the death penalty
The jury is due to announce their decision at 10:30 local time (14:30 GMT).
We’ll bring you more
updates shortly.
Jury has reached a verdict
Welcome to our live coverage.
A Florida jury has reached a verdict on the gunman facing the death penalty for the 2018 Parkland massacre - the deadliest US school shooting to go to trial.
The jury will announce their verdict within the hour.
BBC NewsCopyright: BBC News
